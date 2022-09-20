MindSite News Launches Live Conversation Series on Psychedelics and Mental Health

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindSite News —the only news site dedicated exclusively to reporting on mental health in America—is launching a live public conversation series that will take place throughout the month of October to engage the public in conversations about psychedelics and mental health. The campaign also aims to raise funds to support our nonprofit journalism and ongoing coverage of this important topic.



In this live virtual series hosted by MindSite News, founding editor Rob Waters will be in conversation with key thought leaders in this space. Together they will examine the psychedelic resurgence and its potential for bringing healing and wellness, as well as the potential pitfalls of these efforts. Society is at a pivotal moment with policy and cultural change happening at both state and federal levels, and MindSite News is poised to play a role as an independent news source dedicated to rigorous, inclusive reporting on the space. MindSite News aims to become a trusted source for individuals, policy makers, and mental health professionals seeking unbiased, comprehensive coverage of this dynamic, fast-changing field.

The Series Includes:

Oct. 3, 2022 - 10 a.m. PST: How to Change Your Mind: A Conversation with Michael Pollan

MindSite News founding editor Rob Waters will be in conversation with author and journalist Michael Pollan to discuss his recent efforts to document the explosion of interest, research and investment into psychedelic plants and substances and the potential they may hold for changing consciousness, treating mental illness and alleviating suffering. Register for this conversation here .

Oct. 13, 2022 - 10 a.m. PST: Heal Soul!: A Conversation with David Bronner

MindSite News founding editor Rob Waters will be in conversation with Dr. Bronner’s CEO and psychedelics activist David Bronner. A discussion on Bronner’s interest in psychedelics, why he financially supported a campaign that led voters in Oregon to pass the first ballot initiative in the country legalizing the use of psilocybin, and his thoughts about how that legislation is currently unfolding will be featured. As an independent news organization, MindSite News closely follows policy developments in mental health and will cover the experiment now unfolding in Oregon and elsewhere. Register for this conversation here .

Oct. 20, 2022 - 10 a.m. PST: Equity and Psychedelics: A Conversation with Simran Sethi

MindSite News founding editor Rob Waters will be in conversation with journalist and Asian Psychedelics Collective founder Simran Sethi to discuss racial disparities in mental health. Asian Americans, for example, are the least likely racial group to seek help for mental health challenges – by some accounts, they are three times less likely to seek mental health services than whites. Waters will discuss Sethi’s interest in psychedelics and mental health and hear about her experience as a member of the Fireside Project, a nonprofit psychedelic peer support line. The conversation will also include a discussion on the steps that led to the formation of the Asian Psychedelic Collective and what Sethi hopes to accomplish through this collaborative work.

MindSite News is committed to inclusive reporting and including stories and voices from marginalized communities. Enforcement of drug laws in the U.S. has historically resulted in mass incarceration of African Americans and Latinos especially. As psychedelics enter the mainstream, reporting on how they affect diverse communities – and how members of those communities participate in the commerce and benefit from new therapies – will be a vital area of reporting for MindSite News. Register for this conversation here .

Oct. 27, 2022 - 10 a.m. PST: Psychedelic Journalism: A Conversation with Double Blind Magazine, Lucid News and Minority Trip Podcast

MindSite News founding editor Rob Waters will be in conversation with a panel of media producers and journalists including Double Blind Magazine co-founder Shelby Hartman, Minority Trip podcast host Raad Seraj, and Lucid News co-founder Mareesa Stertz. MindSite News will discuss each guest’s media projects, their goals and strategies for covering the psychedelic space, and the roles and responsibilities of media when it comes to covering mental health.

MindSite News is the only news outlet dedicated exclusively to covering mental health in America, and is excited to join these other psychedelic-focused media outlets to discuss the nonprofit media organization’s own philosophies about reporting on both the flaws and successful innovations in this space. Register for this conversation here .

Today about 30% of adult Americans are grappling with mental illness and substance use disorders — and psychedelic therapies show promise. Once relegated to the countercultural fringe, there is now an explosion of serious scientific research. The potential for psychedelic drugs to be used as legitimate therapies is rapidly gaining recognition and legal status.

