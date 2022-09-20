CBT Announces 2nd Annual IoT Awards, Judges, and New Categories for Industry Leaders Recognition

Orange, CA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a leading IT/OT Domain Expert Integrator, announces its second annual IoT Awards to celebrate the leaders who are shaping the future of technology and industry. The market for the Internet of Things is expected to grow 18% to 14.4 billion active connections this year.

At CBT, we believe that advances in IoT will continue to accelerate through the convergence of two core but traditionally independent technologies: informational technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), along with innovations in rapidly emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and augmented reality (AR).

Expanding on last year’s program there will be two Award categories for 2022:

Top 100 IoT Influencer Awards – Expanding from the 2021 list of’ Top 25’, Selection of the ‘Top 100’ will be based on a combination of indexes including social influence and rankings, influencer reach and engagement, content creation, and credentials. No application required as it will be weighted by various dimensions of social reach. We will also name a single ‘IoT Influencer of the Year’ from among this list. IoT Transformation Leader of the Year – One award recipient will be selected; this leader should be ‘hands-on’ and have experience leading a large scale IoT transformation and be able to show project ROI. Selection for this Award will be based on the application process and judges’ review.

Applications for IoT Transformation Leader of the Year are now open: to apply . All winners will be announced in early December. List of past winners: here

Judges for the 2022 CBT IoT Transformation Leader of the Year CBT Awards are:

Dr. Tom Bradicich, VP, HP Fellow, Global Head of Edge and IoT Software, HPE;

Jeff Winter, Industry Executive, Manufacturing, Microsoft;

Jennifer Follett, VP, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company;

Maribel Lopez, Founder & Principal Analyst, Lopez Research, and Member of the Board to various IoT startups;

Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO & CTO, CBT;

Preston Johnson, Sr. Solutions Manager, CBT;

Sean McCoy, Worker Safety & Security Solutions Manager, CBT;

Meghan Petersen, Enterprise Account Executive, CBT.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

