IRES grows leadership team with promotion of 2 veteran employees

Loveland, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRES (Information and Real Estate Services), a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Broomfield, Logan and Morgan counties, today announced the promotion of two experienced employees to the organization’s evolving leadership team.

Julie Dahl and Annie McLaughlin are joining the MLS’s executive staff as vice president and industry relations and director of people and culture, respectively. In their new roles, Dahl and McLaughlin will collaborate to manage the productivity and accountability of the team at IRES, enhance customer relationships and empower IRES subscribers to continue meeting constantly shifting real estate consumer demands. Dahl and McLaughlin join Jeff Bosch, CEO of IRES and Colby Ackerfield, CTO of RealGo, a wholly owned IRES subsidiary, to complete the leadership transition for the company.

“Yes, these changes might seem small, but promoting passionate hardworkers like Julie and Annie creates a leadership team that I am excited to partner with as we move forward,” said Jeff Bosch, IRES’ CEO. “Julie and Annie help us set a higher standard for real estate services, and with Colby already on the executive team, I’m excited to collaborate with them to develop and launch forward-thinking solutions that make the ever-evolving world of real estate in northern Colorado work well for everyone.”

In her new role, Dahl, who has been with IRES for nearly 20 years, plays an increasingly crucial role in leading and managing daily IRES operations behind the scenes. She also will continue serving as IRES’ real estate industry-facing brand ambassador, simultaneously advancing the best interests of its customers, the company and industry partners.

McLaughlin, a nearly three-year IRES veteran, brings significant previous experience in customer support and people, patient and project coordination positions to her role as director of people and culture. In this director role, she will assist Dahl with day-to-day operations as well as help IRES plan and build staffing for the future.

As IRES grows and evolves to continue shaping the northern Colorado real estate ecosystem, these moves will invariably influence the next chapter of the MLS's growth and success. Part of that evolution will include transitioning to a remote work environment when the lease for its Loveland office expires in February 2023. While RealGo retains its workspace in Fort Collins, this transition will allow IRES to reallocate funds to continuously advance staffing, training, product development and service delivery in a changing market.

For more information about IRES, please visit ires-net.com.

About IRES

Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) was formed in 1996 as the regional multiple listing service (MLS) for northern Colorado by five boards and associations of REALTORS® in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud. In addition to these five boards and associations, IRES is the MLS provider for the Estes Park Board of REALTORS® and Logan County Board of REALTORS®. ColoProperty.com® for consumers is owned and operated by IRES. Its office is centrally located in Loveland, Colo.

###