Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Tripling Its Size to Cross USD 1.5 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, estimated Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market size value at USD 447.2 million in 2021. Also, BlueWeave expects the size of Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to expand at a robust double-digit CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period (2022–2028) to reach a size of USD 1,523.6 million by 2028. Major growth factors for the market include increased incidences of target diseases and disorders, the availability of financing for the development of gene therapies, the efficiency of viral vectors in the delivery of gene therapies, and continuous research into viral vector-based gene & cell therapies.

Unrealized potential in emerging markets is anticipated to present profitable expansion prospects for market participants. One of the main factors driving the market's expansion is the rise in cancer cases brought on by people's increased alcohol use and sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, there are more clinical investigations on viral vectors being conducted globally. This is helping to drive the market coupled with the rising use of viral vectors in cutting-edge drug delivery. In addition, they are effective transgenic carriers for delivering HIV-inhibiting transgenes to human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs). Also, governments in a number of countries are starting initiatives to educate people about viral vector vaccinations. The regulatory environment is also being improved by reforms, such as fast-track approval procedures. Important market participants are also heavily investing in the growth of production capacity globally. Besides, these players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is expected to boost their overall revenue and profitability.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Technology Advancements

In June 2019, scientists at the Sao Paulo State Cancer Institute (ICESP) in Brazil utilized a genetically altered virus to inject into mice with prostate cancer and kill tumor cells. The need for producing viral vectors is driven by the expansion of cancer gene therapy research and development initiatives. The main drivers behind significant research and development investments in the field of cancer therapeutics based on viral vectors are the surge in demand for the development of effective therapeutics for cancer management, the existence of a prompt approval process, and the prospects of novel drugs for significant product developments. This has a beneficial impact on the growth of the cancer category, which is predicted to accelerate the market's growth.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market – Segmental Coverage

Retroviral vectors, adenoviral vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, and other viral vectors are the types of viral vectors that make up the market. As they are used in the majority of cell-based gene treatments, adeno-associated viral vector production is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR over the period in analysis. Gene therapy and vaccination are two subsectors of the viral vector manufacturing market based on application. During the forecast period, the segment for gene therapy is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The growth of the market segment is being fueled by the availability of efficient viral vector gene therapies for treating malignancies and uncommon disorders, and continuous research on viral vector gene therapies. Pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and research sectors make up the viral vector production market, according to end users. The greatest portion of the global market is anticipated to be accounted for in 2018 by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms. The main drivers of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment growth throughout the forecast period are the successful introduction of viral vector gene treatments and a substantial pipeline of such therapies.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is forecast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in Asia Pacific. The expanding research efforts to provide novel gene therapies in the region's unexplored markets are responsible for the quick expansion of this regional market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

A total of 5.4 billion doses had been given as of September 6, 2021, and another 300 vaccine candidates were in the clinical and preclinical stages of development. According to the Viral Vector Vaccines segment released by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, two viral vector vaccines have been approved for use in emergency situations in several countries as of January 7, 2022, for the COVID-19 vaccine. For instance, in April 2020, AstraZeneca and Oxford University declared their collaboration to create a viral vaccine using the ChAdOx1 chimp adenovirus vector, a modified replication-deficient adenovirus vector. Additionally, Janssen Biotech (Johnson & Johnson) created a viral vectored vaccination using a human adenovirus vector that is replication-incompetent, and the FDA approved it in February 2021.

The production of viral vectors is becoming crucial as a result of the ongoing research and development. Effective packaging cell line methods have been established for various viral vector systems, including Ad (adenoviruses), AAV (adeno-associated viruses), flaviviruses, and lentiviruses, due to the relative simplicity of making viral vector vaccines. Also, this has made it possible for vaccine candidates against COVID-19 to be produced on a wide scale quickly and effectively.

Competitive Landscape

Although the market as a whole is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period, the high cost of gene treatments and the short shelf life of viral vectors are such to limit market expansion to some extent. Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), Oxford BioMedica (UK), CGT Catapult (UK), Cobra Biologics (UK), uniQure (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (US), and Spark Therapeutics are some of the leading companies operating in the global viral vector manufacturing market.







Recent Developments

To increase the scope of its global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Merck launched a new viral vector contract development manufacturing facility for gene therapy in Carlsbad, California, in October 2021.

LEXEO Therapeutics and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies formed a strategic partnership in October 2021 to facilitate the creation and manufacture of AAV-mediated gene treatments from LEXEO.

Fujifilm Corporation announced its plans in January 2021 to invest USD 40 million to build a new processing facility for the production of viral vectors and related research.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year - 2022 Forecast – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenues in USD million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product Service/Segmentation By Type, By Workflow, By Application, By End User, By Diseases, By Region Key Players AstraZeneca, Vibalogics, Danaher (Cytiva), Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Spark Therapeutics), Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cognate BioServices Inc. (Cobra Biologics), Finvector, Fujifilm Holdings, Corporation (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies), and Kaneka Corporation.

By Type

Adenoviral Vector

Adeno-Associated Viral Vector

Lentiviral Vector

Retroviral Vector

Others

By Disease

Cancer

Genetic Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Application

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







