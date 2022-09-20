Lymphoma Treatment Market Size Will Attain USD 15.8 Billion by 2030 growing at 8.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lymphoma Treatment Market Size accounted for USD 7.7 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 15.8 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Lymphoma Treatment Market Report Key Highlights

Global lymphoma treatment market value was USD 7.7 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), more than 178,000 Americans were diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2020

North America lymphoma treatment market share acquired over 40% market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific lymphoma treatment market growth registered fastest CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among types, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) occupied over 85% of the overall market share in 2021





Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma around the world. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to such ailments, is driving market expansion. Various technological advancements, such as the development of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors, which prevent proteins from binding together and increase T-cell response strength against cancer cells, are also contributing to market growth.

Some of the Key Observations Regarding Lymphoma Treatment Industry Include

Seattle Genetics, Inc. announced collaboration with Merck for two new strategic oncology studies in September 2020. The collaboration will pursue a broad joint development programme in triple-negative breast cancer, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, and other LIV-1-expressing solid tumours, evaluating ladiratuzumab vedotin as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). KEYTRUDA is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of patients with melanoma who have lymph node(s) involvement following complete resection.

Takeda China announced in May 2020 that DCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) was officially approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to be used in adult patients who had CD30-positive Hodgkin Lymphoma or relapsed or refractory systemic Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (sALCL).

In November 2019, REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) in comparison with rituximab (anti-CD20 antibody) (R2) has been approved by Celgene Corporation for the adult treatment of patients with selected patients follicular lymphoma (FL) (Grade 1-3a). R2, if approved by the European Commission (EC), will be the first non-chemotherapy combination treatment routine for patients with FL.





Lymphoma Treatment Market Segmentation

Lymphoma treatment market is segmented based on type and drug. Based on type, it is bifurcated into Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL). By drug, the lymphoma market is segmented as adcetris, imbruvica, rituxan/mabthera, revlimid, keytruda, and among others.

NHL will have the largest market share in the global lymphoma treatment market. The rising prevalence of NHL is one of the most significant factors driving the surge in demand for new therapies for the patient population. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 81,560 people (35,930 females and 45,630 males) will be diagnosed with NHL in 2021. Both adults and children are involved in this. Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a cell-based gene therapy, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in February 2021 to cure adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma. Breyanzi is a CAR T cell therapy that is the third gene therapy that the FDA has approved for certain types of NHL involving the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Revlimid has long dominated the lymphoma treatment market, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Furthermore, due to the benefits associated with its use, Rituxan/MabThera hold the second-largest market share. These include satisfying pharmacological actions, such as the incorporation of multiple indications, as well as a high medication rate in major markets such as Europe and the United States.

Lymphoma Treatment Market Regional Outlook

The global lymphoma treatment industry is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America will have a significant market share in the lymphoma treatment market. This is due to the presence of major players in the North American region. Furthermore, favourable state funding in the region is making a contribution to capturing the largest revenue share. Owen O'Connor of the University of Virginia (Charlottesville, Virginia) was awarded US$ 3.2 million in funding in October 2020 to conduct a phase 2 study of oral azacytidine plus romidepsin for the diagnosis of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

In addition, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) declared funding for Forty Seven, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, in August 2019. Through its Therapy Acceleration Program, LLS will support Forty Seven's MDS research (TAP). Furthermore, Forty Seven will leverage LLS value-added resources and use LLS TAP funding for 5F9 in MDS. Forty Seven, Inc. is developing 5F9, an investigational medicine, for the care of MDS, AML, non-lymphoma Hodgkin's (NHL), ovarian cancer, and colorectal cancer.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, with a significant CAGR for the global lymphoma treatment market. Fast drug approval, such as Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in Japan for lymphoma treatment, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the APAC regional market. Furthermore, a large patient population with lymphoma necessitates treatment options. According to Motoi Nishi of the Department of Fundamental Health Sciences, Health Sciences University of Hokkaido, malignant lymphoma (ML) is one of the most common malignant neoplasms of the hematopoietic organs. In 2018, ML accounted for only 3.5% of all malignant neoplasm deaths. However, because ML occurs in the elderly, its implications in Japan, where society is rapidly ageing, cannot be overlooked.

Lymphoma Treatment Market Players

Some of the leading lymphoma treatment companies operating in the industry include Celgene Corporation, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lilly, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Seagen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

