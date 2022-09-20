Ceramic Brackets And Transparent Aligners Are Expected To Gain Traction During The Forecast Period

Rockville, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: People are focusing more on oral hygiene than ever before due to surge in prevalence of dental disorders. Moreover, leading players’ investments in product innovation and marketing campaigns are expanding the global oral care market size.



Orthodontics deals with correction and identification of misaligned jaws and teeths. Rise in demand for dental aesthetics is one of the most crucial trends in the sector.

Product type such as removal braces are gaining traction among patients as these braces can be taken off for a few hours and it is easier for the patients to take care of their basic needs such as eating, drinking, and brushing their teeth. Due to these factors, braces are in higher demand among children and adults since they lower the chance of oral hygiene issues.

Constant advancements in clear aligner products have been witnessed over the past few years. Moreover, patients choose transparent aligners over traditional wire braces because these are more comfortable and pleasing.

For instance, As per American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), a rise in patient spending on cosmetic dentistry has been witnessed

Moreover, In 2017, the typical patient spent US$ 5,477 on cosmetic dentistry, up 33% from US$ 4,116 in 2015.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the orthopedic supplies market. Most of the orthodontic patients are children and adults. However, significant presence of these patients in orthodontic settings amplified the risk of getting affected by virus.

However, introduction of vaccines and the new normal have streamlined market expansion. Moreover, surge in growth of orthodontics market is expected due to an increase in malocclusion cases over the next few years.

Besides this, high adoption of advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software are further expected to improve the number and quality of orthodontic treatments.

Surge in prevalence of malocclusions driving the demand

Malocclusion is one of the most common oral pathologies, Moreover, epidemilogical studies on malocclusion help in orthodontic treatment planning.

Increased occurrence of dental malocclusions across the globe is driving the growth of the market. One of the key players in the market, Align Technology, estimates that 12 million people across the globe seek treatment for dental misalignment and malocclusion. In addition to this, it is estimated that Asia Pacific region accounting for around 1/3rd of those instances.

Moreover, unmet needs of the patient population are anticipated to drive the market growth. Many key manufacturers have begun to close the gaps through collaborations and policies. Hence, the demand is further rising.

Orthodontic Dental Supplies Manufacturers have wide scope in North America and Europe

High adoption of technologically improved dental treatment aids such as oral scanners and surge in start-up investment in orthodontic dental suppliers are expected to drive the market in North America. Moreover, various governments across the globe are also investing in the R&D of orthodontic products.

In the meanwhile, Europe is expected to occupy sustainable share due to quick adoption of dental treatments in various countries such as Germany, UK and France.

Moreover, enhanced local supply production and progressive move towards preventative dental care in Japan is expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Competitive landscape

Key companies in the market are Align Technology, 3M, Ormco Corporation, and Institut Straumann AG. These players hold a significant share in the consolidated global market. Moreover, Align Technology holds the highest market share in terms of revenue.

In the meanwhile, key companies such as Ormco Corporation and Institut Straumann AG are well-established companies due to their stronger market penentration, stronger distribution networks, and strategic alliances.

However, the launch of 3M's clear aligners is anticipated to have an impact on the company's market share. Ormco Corporation and Institut Straumann AG are well-known in the business due to their expanded distribution networks, stronger market penetration, and strategic alliances.

To help doctors quickly transition to a digital orthodontic practice using the clear aligner paradigm, Align Technology, Inc. declared the global release of the Align Digital & Practice Transformation (ADAPT) service in July 2020. The strategic decision will help the business grow its consumer base and diversify its product offering.

Great Lakes Dental Technologies introduced a new ComfortTrack clear aligner material in May 2019 with a focus on patient comfort. The strategic choice helped the business expand its product line.

Key Segments in Orthodontic Supplies Industry Research

By Product : Fixed Braces Removable Braces Retainers Adhesives

By Patient : Children & Teenagers Adults

By End User : Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Orthodontic Supplies Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the Orthodontic Supplies Market Analysis By Product (Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Retainers & Adhesives) By Patient (Children & Teenagers & Adults) By End-User and Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

