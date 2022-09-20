Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Is Expected to Generate $16.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Allergy Diagnostics Market garnered $5.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $16.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $16.7 billion CAGR 13.2% No. of Pages in Report 390 Segments covered Test Type, Product & Service, Allergen, and End User, and Region. Drivers Exposure to allergens Occupational exposure Exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution Opportunities The growing incidence of sensitive skin and its propensity for irritation Restraints Financial limitations

Covid-19 Scenario:

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there was a little slowdown in the market for allergy diagnostics, as diagnostic tests were being postponed due to lockdown scenarios.

However, in 2021, the diagnostic processes resumed. To determine the impact of COVID-19 on allergy diagnostic testing services, several research had been done.

According to a survey done in Turkey, allergists preferred telemedicine for treating asthma and rhinitis at a high rate. For more serious allergic conditions, such as anaphylaxis and hereditary angioedema, face-to-face interviews were recommended.

Other nations such as Italy and the U.S. also showed a similar tendency. Australia reduced the number of outpatient clinic face-to-face consultations for urgent patients with rheumatological disorders and switched approximately 80% of outpatient visits to telemedicine.

The expansion of the market was also constrained by this restriction and a decrease in different diagnostic and treatment services.

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global allergy diagnostics market based on test type, product & service, allergen, and end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on test type, the in vivo segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global allergy diagnostics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the in vitro segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on product & service, the consumables segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global allergy diagnostics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global allergy diagnostics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total allergy diagnostics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global allergy diagnostics market analyzed in the research include Alerchek Inc., Danaher Corp, Hitachi chemical Diagnostic Inc., HOB Biotech Group Co. Ltd., Hycor Biomedical Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostic Llc, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., Stallergenes SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, bioMérieux SA, HollisterStier Allergy, Minaris Medical America, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Neogen Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global allergy diagnostics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

