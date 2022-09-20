Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Half-year report

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
The Company has today submitted its half-yearly financial report for the period ended 30 June, 2022 (the “HYFR”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The HYFR is also available from the ‘Reports and Filings’ section of the Company’s website:
http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm.
Enquiries:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT