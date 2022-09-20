Global Anime Market to Generate Revenue of $47.14 Billion by 2028 | Over 29% Anime Market Revenue Came from Selling Merchandise | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anime market is constantly expanding and growing in demand, thanks to fans from all over the world. There are a number of reasons for this growth, but one of the main reasons is the availability of anime on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Another factor is the rising popularity of Japanese culture, which has made many people interested in discovering all there is to know about the world's most popular animation form.

One big reason for the anime market’s growth is its ability to cross over into different genres and appeal to a wide range of viewers. This flexibility has helped make anime into an extremely popular form of entertainment, both domestically and internationally.

The anime fandom is growing by the day. With more and more people becoming interested in the genre, anime studios are quickly adapting to this change. Some of the newer and more popular anime series include Death Note, Attack on Titan, Naruto, and One Piece. These shows in the anime market are sure to keep fans captivated for years to come. This explosive growth has resulted in an expanding anime audience that spans all demographics and geographies. In fact, according to SkyQuest report on global streaming viewership, 61% of all anime fans are male and 39% are female - further evidence of its broad appeal. And with more viewers coming online every day, there’s never been a better time to get involved with this captivating genre.

SkyQuest today released its anime market report. The report looks at the size and growth of the anime market, as well as trends and opportunities.

SkyQuest Study Says, over 29% Anime Market Revenue Came from Selling Merchandise

According to SkyQuest’s anime market report, over 29% of the market revenue came from selling merchandise in 2021. Asia Pacific is the most potential market and holding a significant share of the market. This indicates that there's significant interest in and demand for premium anime merchandise.

Selling merchandise is a big part of the anime market and it is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, over 29% of the market revenue came from selling merchandise in 2021. This is an impressive statistic and shows that merchandising is a key part of the anime industry.

It is no surprise that fans in the anime market love to buy merchandise related to their favorite series. Merchandise can help to connect fans with their favorite characters, and it can also help to promote the series and its cast. In fact, many fans believe that merchandise is important to support the anime industry and keep the fan community together.

Why People are Passionate about buying anime merchandise? There are a number of reasons why anime fans are so passionate about buying and wearing merchandise. Some people love collecting memorabilia and other collectibles related to their favorite anime series. Others simply enjoy having stylish clothing and accessories that they can wear to social events or while they're out and about. Some popular items that are sold as merchandize include shirts, hats, figures, and stickers. While most items are sold online, there is a growing trend of physical merchandising shops across the globe.

Another factor contributing to the increase in anime merchandising revenue is the increasing number of conventions being held around the world. Conventions like Sakura Expo (held in Japan) and FanimeCon (held in California) are major events where fans can meet their favorite characters and purchase official merchandise. These conventions are also a great opportunity for merchandisers to distribute their products to a wider audience.

What causes this trend? There are a few reasons. First, there is a growing global population of anime fans who want to show their love for the genre by purchasing souvenirs and clothing related to it. Second, the prices of anime DVDs and Blu-rays have decreased significantly in recent years, making it easier for fans to purchase merchandise. And lastly, social media has played a major role in promoting anime merchandise. Fans can share photos of their favorite characters wearing customized clothing or accessories on social media platforms, leading to increased sales.

In conclusion, the growth of anime merchandising shows no signs of slowing down. With so many consumers interested in buying items related to the genre, brands will have to continue innovating and coming up with new ways to market their products.

Top 3 Players Holding Over 40% Share of Anime Market

In the anime market, there are a few players that are dominant and have a lot of influence. These players come from different angles of the industry, and they each hold their own unique strengths that help them thrive in their field. Whether it's producing hit shows, managing companies, or championing new talent, these companies have a profound impact on the anime industry as a whole.

Sunrise, Aniplex, and Studio Ghibli are the three biggest names in the Anime market and having been holding over 40% market share. They have dominated the market for many years, and they continue to produce high-quality anime shows that many people enjoy. With over 700 anime and movie titles to their credit. Collectively, they have created some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed titles in history, including Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle.

For example, Sunrise, a leading player in global anime market, which created the popular Code Geass, Cowboy Bebop, Gintama, Planetes, Daily Lives of High School Boys, InuYasha, and City Hunter. Another company, Aniplex, provides services like production and distribution for many popular shows. And then there’s Studio Ghibli, which is synonymous with animation in Japan and has produced some of the most highly acclaimed and beloved anime titles.

Sunrise's early productions were mostly light-hearted comedies, but it soon began to produce more serious works as well. Today, Sunrise remains one of the most prolific producers of anime films and TV shows in Japan anime market, and has produced titles such as Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain, Fullmetal Alchemist, Death Note, Attack on Titan, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy in North America). Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme VS., Kingdom Hearts III (Kingdom Hearts for PlayStation 4).

SkyQuest's report is based on extensive research and provides a detailed analysis of the anime market. It includes information on the major players in the industry, as well as an overview of the latest trends. The report also offers practical insights on how businesses can make the most of this growing market.

Top Players in Global Anime Market

Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd (Japan)

P.A.Works, Inc. (Japan)

Production I.G. (Japan)

Toei Animation Co. Ltd. (Japan)

ManglobeInc. (Japan)

Pierrot Co. Ltd (Japan)

Madhouse Inc. (Japan)

Bones Inc. (Japan)

Studio Ghibli, Inc. (Japan)

Sunrise, Inc. (US)

