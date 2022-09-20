Intrusion Detection System Market to Touch Valuation of $8.64 Billion by 2028 | Top 6 Players Hold 53% Share of Market | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global intrusion detection system market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021, and it is expected to attain a value of USD 8.64 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% over the prediction period (2022–2028).

With the increasing amount of online crime, businesses and individuals are looking for an intrusion detection system (IDS) to help safeguard their networks. A study released in September by SkyQuest found that the demand for IDSs will grow 30% by 2024. The primary reasons for this growth are increased cyber-attacks and concerns over data privacy. IDSs can be used to monitor network activity, identify anomalous behavior, and report any suspicious activity to administrators. Many systems in the intrusion detection system market also include intrusion prevention capabilities to protect against malicious attacks. Some of the most popular IDSs include those from F-Secure, Symantec, and Juniper Networks.

Despite the numerous benefits that IDSs offer, their installation and maintenance can be complicated and expensive. Consequently, there is constant demand for affordable but effective IDSs in the global intrusion detection system market. Some recent innovations in the market have attempted to meet this need by developing low-cost intrusion detection systems (LIDSs). LIDSs are typically composed of inexpensive sensors and algorithms that can be deployed on individual machines or across a network. As a result, LIDSs are ideal for small businesses and home users who do not have the resources or budget to invest in an IDS solution.

There are many different types of IDSs in the intrusion detection system market, but the most common are network-based IDSs and host-based IDSs. Network-based IDSs monitor traffic flowing over the network and host-based IDSs monitor activity within individual hosts. Both types of IDSs have their advantages and disadvantages, but they're both very useful in protecting networks from malicious attacks. In addition to protecting networks, an IDS can also be used to identify and block unauthorized access to computers and data.

This comprehensive report provides detailed analysis of the global market for intrusion detection systems, including market size, growth drivers, trends, and opportunities.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/intrusion-detection-system-market

Report Highlights Following Key Findings

-IDS use cases are expanding beyond network perimeter security to include fraud prevention, managing mobile and BYOD deployments, responding to insider threats, and controlling escalation of incidents.

-Organizations in the intrusion detection system market are increasingly turning to hybrid IDS architectures that blend traditional behavioral analysis with artificial intelligence techniques and big data analytics to improve performance and visibility across all data points.

-The top 6 vendors maintain an overall lead in the market but their share is declining; consequently, new entrants are seizing opportunities to enlarge their footprints.

-Almost two-thirds of enterprises now have an intrusion detection system in place, with 57% expecting to add more over the next three years.

- The primary motivation for deploying IDSs in the intrusion detection system market is protection against malicious activity, with 43% citing this as their top reason.

- IDS solutions come in both on-premises and cloud-based models, with the latter being favored by younger organizations.

SkyQuest report includes an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends shaping the market, as well as a detailed segmentation of the market. This report is a valuable tool for companies operating in the intrusion detection system market, as it provides comprehensive insights that can help them formulate strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/intrusion-detection-system-market

Top 6 Players Hold 53% Share of Intrusion Detection System Market

In the last few years, the intrusion detection system market has undergone a rapid transformation as companies and organizations around the world have become increasingly aware of the necessity to protect their networks and data. This has led to a steep increase in competition in the IDS industry, with many companies seeking to differentiate their products by offering unique features or expanding into new markets. As per SkyQuest, top 6 players including Kaspersky, MacAfee, Cisco, IBM, and FireEye are holding over 53% market share

Many providers in global intrusion detection system market are now offering expanded feature sets that include not only traditional network intrusion detection but also intrusion prevention and event management (IPEM). This expanded functionality enables providers to better protect their customers' networks from both known and unknown threats. Additionally, many providers are now focusing on developing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that can automatically identify suspicious activity and subsequent threats.

While this more competitive landscape in the intrusion detection system market is good for consumers, it can lead to increased pricing and limited options for some organizations. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable options available that offer feature-rich IDS implementations without reaching extortionate pricing points. In addition, many providers offer flexible subscription plans that allow customers to trial their products before committing to a longer-term contract.

However, SkyQuest study suggests that this intense competition can also have negative consequences on the intrusion detection system market. For example, it can drive down prices and increase quality standards. This may mean that users receive a better product at a lower price than they would otherwise. Furthermore, it can lead to innovation being slowed down as companies focus on developing efficient rather than innovative solutions. Overall, while competition is good for users in terms of quality and price, it can sometimes have negative impacts.

The report provides a detailed overview of the key players in the IDS market, including their product offerings and business strategies. It also includes a competitive landscape of the IDS market. SkyQuest's report is a valuable resource for companies looking to enter or expand their presence in the global IDS market.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/intrusion-detection-system-market

Top Players in Global Intrusion Detection System Market

Cisco Systems (US)

IBM (US)

McAfee (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

AT&T (US)

Darktrace (US and UK)

FireEye (US)

AlertLogic (US)

Fortinet (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Parking Management System Market

Global Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market

Global Smart Label Market

Global Human Resource (HR) Technology Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com