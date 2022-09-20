MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) Provides Update

Windsor, Nova Scotia, CANADA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE:MLK) (“MLK Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed the extension of warrants, as announced on September 14, 2022, with the result that 23,724,295 warrants (the “Warrants”) due to expire on September 30, 2022, now expire on September 30, 2024.



The Company reports that it will now proceed with the re-pricing of the Warrants from their original exercise price of $0.10 each to $0.07 each. The re-pricing is reflective of the market price of the Company’s shares at the time the Warrants were issued. Insiders of the Issuer hold less than 10% of the Warrants.

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's exciting resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metal representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland, MLK’s plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world’s top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound gold-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

