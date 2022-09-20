TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS PARTNER WITH DAIRY FARMERS OF ONTARIO

Toronto, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs today announced that Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk” patch will appear on all the team’s game sweaters starting this NHL season, building on the two organizations’ multi-year partnership to support healthy active living, community programming and access to hockey for players and fans everywhere.

The multi-year agreement comes into effect as the NHL introduces a sweater partner branding program to all clubs this season.

“Just as milk nourishes healthy bodies, Ontario’s dairy farming families proudly nourish healthy communities, and that’s been the focus of our ongoing partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Cheryl Smith, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO). “Placing our Milk logo on the Leafs’ sweaters is a symbol of this shared commitment, and of milk’s role in building strong bodies and healthy lives.”

DFO’s “Milk” insignia will appear in the upper right chest area of the Maple Leafs’ home, road and specialty sweaters. Fans will first see it in action as the Maple Leafs open their pre-season exhibition schedule with a double-header against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m. start times).

To celebrate the enhanced Maple Leafs partnership, DFO will provide 5,000 tickets to the game to community youth groups, providing more access to hockey for young fans who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a Maple Leafs game. DFO’s partnership with the Maple Leafs and MLSE will include even more grassroots and community programming to support healthy active living and access to the game of hockey for all players and fans.

“Given our pride in our partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario, and the immense benefits of milk to both elite and everyday athletes, it’s a perfect fit to see the blue-and-white Milk logo on the Maple Leafs’ iconic blue-and-white sweaters," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, at MLSE. "Alongside MLSE and DFO’s shared values of support for grassroots initiatives, we look forward to further grow our partnership to reach the next generation of fans and give back to communities across Ontario.”

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the marketing board for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario’s more than 3,400 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org.

