The Mobile Learning Market Is Expected To Reach $155 Billion By 2026 Due To Rising Demand For Digital Education As Per The Business Research Company's Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the mobile learning market, the enhanced demand for digital education is expected to drive the mobile learning market. The demand for digital education is growing due to increased mobility, learning convenience and flexibility, interactive and collaborative learning, rising adoption of digitization by educational institutions, and others. Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital education played an important role in keeping students connected to education. This enhanced demand for digital education will drive demand for mobile learning as it is an essential part of digital education that helps to enable the easy learning process through mobile devices anywhere and at any time using the internet. For instance, according to the 2021 Impact Report of Coursera, a US-based online education company, Coursera’s total number of enrolments for online learning increased from 76 million in 2019 to 143 million in 2020. It was further increased to 189 million in 2021, leading to year-on-year growth of 32%. It indicates that the demand for digital education is growing and it is a global phenomenon. Thus, the enhanced demand for digital education will drive the mobile learning market growth.



The global mobile learning market size is expected to grow from $42.16 billion in 2021 to $54.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.94%. The global mobile learning market size is expected to reach $155.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.12%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile learning market. Technological advancements in mobile learning refer to the use of emerging interactive technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the learning process. These technologically advanced mobile learning solutions commit to a better-enhanced way of teaching and reshaping the learning system. These are easy and flexible to execute and learn with an interactive experience for users. Key players are focusing on offering advanced mobile learning solutions to strengthen their market position. For example, in May 2022, Hatch Kids, a metaverse and AR/VR creative platform for young learners, was launched by Camp K12, an ed-tech firm establishing a worldwide online school for 21st-century skills. Hatch Kids is a free online 3D creative platform for children aged 6 to 18 to create, write, and publish 3D games, AR apps, interactive VR environments, and metaverse experiences. A smartphone or other flat screen can be used for this platform to learn coding by building games and apps without any prior experience, resulting in more interactive and case-based learning.

Major players in the mobile learning market are Upside Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, Dell Inc, AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Skillsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc, Promethean World Ltd, City & Guilds Kineo, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Epic Learning Group, Allen Interactions Inc, GLAD Solutions, LAS (LearningAge Solutions Ltd), and Oxagile.

The global mobile learning industry analysis is segmented by software solution into content development, portable LMS, mobile content authoring, M-enablement, mobile and video-based courseware, e-books, interactive assessments, others; by application into corporate learning, in-class learning, online-on the job training, simulation-based learning, others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mobile learning market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the mobile learning market in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global mobile learning market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

