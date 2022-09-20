Outdoor LED Display Market Size is projected to reach USD 17.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Large billboards known as outdoor LED displays are used to display live advertisements, images, and promotional videos, among other types of content. Typically, it is placed in open and central areas, such as boulevards, shopping malls, parks, and parking lots. In addition, the displays are composed of something known as an LED or light-emitting diode. This type of semiconductor chip emits light at visible-spectrum wavelengths in various colors. These displays employ LEDs with a high degree of luminosity, and they find widespread use in outdoor applications. Live advertisements, billboards, and video walls are a few examples. In addition, outdoor LED displays are created with dual in-line package (DIP) technology, making them resistant to all types of weather.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/outdoor-led-display-market/request-sample





Increasing Digital Advertisements, High Digital Sponsorships, and Information Displays Drive the Global Market

Companies are shifting their attention to various outdoor media advertising platforms, such as billboards, video walls, and other combinations of distinct display designs that are commercially available. This occurs because outdoor LED display offers unique designs and customized solutions, such as mobile integration, enhancing customer engagement with advanced pixel displays through QR codes, and other similar features. This is a significant factor in digital advertisers' widespread adoption and implementation of outdoor LED displays on the market. Moreover, outdoor LED displays offer impact resistance, durability, and energy efficiency in digital advertising due to the growing trend toward environmentally friendly interactive media.

The expansion of sports events and exhibitions, seminars, and other similar events are the primary factors driving the expansion of the outdoor LED display market. As sponsors promote and display consumer information, they can present information about their company's products more engagingly and reach a more significant number of individuals at a lower cost in the market. In addition, outdoor LED displays provide a viable source for displaying dynamic data, which is significantly more straightforward to manage than static data, and the flexibility to implement immediate changes in the displays while events occur. As a result of these factors, it is anticipated that the demand for outdoor LED displays will increase in the market.

Growth of Alternate LED Advertisement Designs Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The advertising industry requires displays with innovative designs that are cost-effective and energy-efficient. In addition, multiple interactive advertisements, consumer information, and event statistics concurrently can be displayed. This creates immense opportunities in numerous industries, such as sports, event management, transportation, etc. As a result, it is anticipated that there will be ample opportunity for the growth and expansion of the outdoor LED display market in the coming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 17.89 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Barco, Daktronic, Inc., Electronic Display Inc., Galaxia Electronics, Leyard, LG Electronics, Lighthouse Technologies Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Alternative Designs for LED Advertisements to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increased Digital Advertisements to Impede the Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/outdoor-led-display-market





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor. The increased population in Asia-Pacific has resulted in a large audience for billboards placed along roads, buildings, and other areas. In addition, many businesses in this region invest heavily in billboard advertising, contributing to the market's growth. In this densely populated region, mobile LED displays to offer viable door-to-door advertising opportunities. The demand for outdoor LED displays used in sporting events and mega-events is likely to increase as Asia-Pacific quickly becomes a dominant force in sports. This is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the region's rapid outdoor LED display market growth.

North America comprises the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico. Due to the region's well-established commercial advertising network and rapid expansion of the consumer information display industry, North America held the largest share of the global outdoor LED display market. Europe held the second-largest market share.





Key Highlights

The global outdoor LED display market size was valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 17.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 17.89 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the global outdoor LED display market is divided into surface and individually mounted. The individually mounted segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

, the global outdoor LED display market is divided into surface and individually mounted. The individually mounted segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the global outdoor LED display market is divided into billboards, mobile LED displays, perimeter boards, traffic lights, and video walls. The billboards segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

, the global outdoor LED display market is divided into billboards, mobile LED displays, perimeter boards, traffic lights, and video walls. The billboards segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.





Competitive Analysis

Barco

Daktronic Inc.

Electronic Display Inc.

Galaxia Electronics

Leyard

LG Electronics

Lighthouse Technologies Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/outdoor-led-display-market/request-sample





Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Segmentation

By Type

Surface Mounted

Individually mounted

By Application

Billboard

Mobile LED Display

Perimeter Board

Traffic Lights

Video Wall

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Outdoor Led Display Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Surface Mounted Market Size & Forecast Individually Mounted Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Billboard, Mobile LED Display Market Size & Forecast Mobile LED Display Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Application Canada By Type By Application Mexico By Type By Application Latin America By Type By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Application France By Type By Application U.K. By Type By Application Italy By Type By Application Spain By Type By Application Rest of Europe By Type By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Application China By Type By Application Australia By Type By Application India By Type By Application South Korea By Type By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Application South Africa By Type By Application Kuwait By Type By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Application Company Profile Barco Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Daktronic Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Electronic Display Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/outdoor-led-display-market/toc





Market News

May 2022 - Daktronics Delivered Homerun for Arkansas Travelers Outfield Video Display. Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with the Arkansas Travelers to deliver more than 2,100 square feet of digital video display space.

- Daktronics Delivered Homerun for Arkansas Travelers Outfield Video Display. Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with the Arkansas Travelers to deliver more than 2,100 square feet of digital video display space. March 2022 - Leyard and BIAD has built a “digital building + digital audio/video” ecosystem. The Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD) and the group reached a strategic cooperation agreement.

- Leyard and BIAD has built a “digital building + digital audio/video” ecosystem. The Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD) and the group reached a strategic cooperation agreement. January 2022- The Largest 4K L-Shape LED Billboard with Impressive Naked-Eye 3D Advertisement. The Lighthouse Technologies developed LARGEST 4K L-Shape LED Billboard has been installed on the Hing Wai Building, at one of the busiest intersections in Central Hong Kong.





News Media

Glass for Dual Uses Such as Display and Privacy, Expected to Drive Panel Glass Market.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Light of the COVID-19 Outbreak will Create Opportunities for the Use of Dehydrated Alcohol as a Solvent and Reagent





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Mini LED Display Market : Information by Application (Automotive Display, Television, Smartphones), End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Flexible Electronics Market : Information by Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Smart Display Market : Information by Type (Signage, Smart Mirror, Home Display), Display Size (Below 32 inches, Between 32 and 52 inches), Resolution (UHD), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com