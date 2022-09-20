Lehigh Hanson to become Heidelberg Materials

Irving, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Hanson, Inc. is pleased to announce the transformation of its global parent company, HeidelbergCement, to Heidelberg Materials, a new brand with a global reach and a focus on sustainability, digitalization and leadership in the building materials industry. As the North American subsidiary of HeidelbergCement, Lehigh Hanson will begin the process to become Heidelberg Materials in early 2023.

Lehigh Hanson’s evolution to Heidelberg Materials reflects its much broader and innovative approach to serving its customers and becoming the industry leader in sustainability and digital solutions. The new name will unify its many legacy brands and nearly 9,000 employees in North America to better serve its customers, engage the local communities and drive the sustainable and circular economy.

“This is a major step change for our company, both globally and here in North America,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Lehigh Hanson and Member of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials. “I am thrilled to lead this transformation in North America and take the next steps in our global journey to grow our business beyond cement and aggregates and become the most sustainable company in the sector.”

The change to Heidelberg Materials will launch in North America beginning in the first quarter of 2023, and ultimately will be rolled out in the different geographies and operational areas during the remainder of the year and beyond.

About Lehigh Hanson

Based in Irving, Texas, Lehigh Hanson, Inc. and its affiliated companies are part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions with leading market positions in cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. Soon to become HeidelbergMaterials, Lehigh Hanson provides customers with solutions born out of creative thinking and approached with enthusiasm. They are powered by digital innovation, driven by the need for a more sustainable future and backed by our broad manufacturing and distribution network. Visit www.lehighhanson.com for more information.

