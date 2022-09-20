Cegedim: Release of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

 Cegedim: Release of its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 20, 2022

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2022 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days’ time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the “Interim Financial Report 2022” issued in French):

  • At the company headquarters
Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

  • on its website
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

  • on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android in English and in French
To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx.


 

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter@CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

