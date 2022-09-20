Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for patients fighting cancer and in need of new treatment options, today announced that management will present at the 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference being held on September 29th in New York City at the Sofitel Hotel. David Arthur, chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in a “fireside chat” at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. In addition to Mr. Arthur, other management team members will be available for one-on-one meetings. Please contact Ladenburg Thalmann to schedule a meeting.

The presentation will be webcast and available live and on-demand here or here.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company’s lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and certain additional sarcomas that share a similar biology. Seclidemstat has received fast track, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers underway at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing program and was a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). SP-3164 is currently in IND-enabling studies and anticipated to enter the clinic in 2023. For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

kgolodetz@lhai.com

212-838-3777