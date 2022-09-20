Wells Fargo Returns as Presenting Sponsor for 2022 Empowered State of Mind Leadership Institute

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wells Fargo will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Leadership Institute, the organization’s premier signature professional development program serving students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs). Wells Fargo has served in this role for more than 10 years.

The 22nd Annual Leadership Institute: Empowered State of Mind, will take place in person from September 28-October 1 in New York City. The Institute, now in its 22nd year, is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future work force within corporate America. The conference hosts more than 400 HBCU students annually and provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while helping participants make connections to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

“Wells Fargo is thrilled to continue supporting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund by sponsoring the Leadership Institute and continuing our more than twenty-year partnership,” said Rob Engel, Chairman of Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank at Wells Fargo and TMCF board member. “Wells Fargo is committed to advancing a more equitable future for our communities and to advancing pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students. We look forward to providing significant career opportunities for our HBCU students at this year’s Leadership Institute.”

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Wells Fargo and appreciative of their intentional commitment to ensuring a diverse workforce with using talent from HBCUs,” Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “The Leadership Institute is our signature event that demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our students enhance their 21st century skills to be competitive in the workforce.”

One of the highlights of the Institute is a recruitment fair where major companies and government agencies identify top talent and offer jobs, internships and continuing education opportunities. Six hundred program representatives are expected to participate in the Institute this year.

Through dedicated programming and a commitment to reducing the cost of education for HBCU students through scholarships, TMCF and Wells Fargo are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating both long-term impact and sustainable outcomes with underrepresented groups.

