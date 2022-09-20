Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: New date for the publication of MBWS‘s 2022 half-year results

French English

Charenton-le-Pont, 20 September 2022

New date for the publication of MBWS‘s 2022 half-year results

Considering the expiry of the exercise period for the 2022 warrants on 29 September 2022, the Board of Directors and the Executive Management of MBWS have decided to bring forward the publication of the half-year results to Monday 26 September 2022 after market close.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

