Global Digital Pathology Market Size to Garner $1516.1 Million by 2028, Trends, Share, Key Players, Market Dynamics and Future Demand Analysis | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Digital Pathology Market finds that increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency along with increasing cancer prevalence across the globe are factors that influencing the growth of Digital Pathology Market.



The total Global Digital Pathology Market is estimated to reach USD 1516.1 Million by the year 2028. The Market stood at a revenue of USD 732.1 Million in the year 2021, and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Scanners, Software, Storage Systems), by Type (Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology), by Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Training & Education), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here to Access Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market-1445/request-sample

(Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Digital Pathology Market)

The newly updated, 140+ pages research report provides an in-depth analysis of the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the Digital Pathology industry.

According to Vantage Market Research, survey and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as global size and share forecast, regional impact analysis, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

Sample Reports are offer in PDF format; readers can easily read them and print them out.

Free sample study provides, Regional level challenges, Industry Operating Conditions, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, base year and future forecast condition, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Financial Ratios, Industry Trends.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise in-depth analysis and comes up with a detailed analysis of the major factors affecting the growth of the market in each region.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their merger and acquisition strategy, R&D efforts, distribution networks, and the launch of new products, Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage in this highly competitive and fragmented Digital Pathology market.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Digital Pathology Market was valued USD 732.1 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 1516.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Digital Pathology industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



List of Prominent Players in the Digital Pathology Market:

Leica Biosystems (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

3DHISTECH (Hungary)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)

XIFIN Inc. (US)

Huron Digital Pathology (Canada)

Visiopharm A/S (Denmark)

Aiforia Technologies Oy (Finland)

Akoya Biosciences (US)

Corista (US)

Indica Labs (US)

Objective Pathology Services (Canada)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Optra SCAN (US)

Glencoe Software (US)

Konfoong biotech international co. ltd. (China)

Inspirata Inc. (US)

Path AI (US)

Proscia Inc. (US)

Kanteron Systems (Spain)

Mikroscan Technologies (US)

Motic (US)

Paige (US)



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

The Escalating Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

The number of infectious and chronic diseases is proliferating across the globe amid all the precautions and personal hygiene procedures taken care of. In the prevention of chronic diseases, nutrition and diet are the most critical factors, whereas nutritional content in diet is deteriorating, which is the prominent factor for the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, especially across developing countries including Southeast Asian countries and Western European countries. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, dental diseases, and obesity are some of the chronic diseases caused by improper nutrition for the long term. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCD’s) is expected to reach 57% in 2020 from 46% in 2001 in total deaths across the globe.

The escalating prevalence of infectious diseases has led to advancements in R&D through diagnostic technology, which is expected to boost the overall market. Precise, early, and quick information related to genomic, transcriptome or other multi-omics of cells causing chronic and infectious diseases is resulting in the growth of digital pathology market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-pathology-market-1445/0

Segmentation of Digital Pathology Market:

By Product-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Scanners

Software

Storage Systems



By Type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

By Application-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Training & Education



By End-User-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes



By region- (Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico



Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market-1445/contact-analyst

Rise in Patient Awareness towards Disease Diagnosis through Sequencing Technology

In the early times, late and improper diagnosis of Infectious and Chronic Diseases has resulted in the loss of many lives. This is owing to unawareness of people towards disease diagnosis, improper diagnostic procedures along with inadequate instruments. With advancements in digital pathology, instruments, and reagents, the market for diagnostics started to snowball on a global level. additionally, along with changing lifestyles and habits, the prevalence of several diseases such as diabetes, cardiac diseases, liver disorders, cancer, kidney disorders and several others started rising. This surge in number of diseases has led to increased awareness among people across developed, developing, and under-developed countries. Information regarding transcriptome or other multi-omics and genomic is obtained through digital pathology which helps in early diagnosis of diseases through R&D. thus, further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Scanners, Software, Storage Systems), by Type (Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology), by Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Training & Education), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

The Report on Digital Pathology Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America had dominated the growth of Digital Pathology Market in 2021. The increasing prevalence of cancer, introduction of favourable reimbursement policies and implementation of favourable initiatives by the governments in the region are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, rising demand for quality diagnostics is providing the opportunity for the market. Thus, further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Digital Pathology Market for the base year and forecast period?

Recent Developments:

September 2021: Visiopharm (Denmark) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) collaborated to co-market Visiopharm’s portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI-driven Precision Pathology software and Agilent’s automated pathology staining solutions portfolio.

August 2021: Sectra AB (Sweden) and University Medical Center Utrecht (Netherlands) signed an agreement under which UMC uses Sectra’s pathology module for effective multidisciplinary discussions among pathologists and radiologists.

May 2021: Sectra AB (Sweden) and Institut Curie (France) signed an agreement which allows the digitization of pathology at Institut Curie. The pathologists in Institut Curie can access cases, digital tools, and AI applications through the Sectra pathology solution.

April 2021: Leica Biosystems (US) and Paige.AI, Inc. (US) partnered for Paige’s AI-enabled research software for tumor detection, grading, and quantification to Leica Biosystems digital pathology platform in countries throughout North America and Europe.

This market titled “Digital Pathology Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



• Scanners



• Software



• Storage Systems



• Type



• Human Pathology



• Veterinary Pathology



• Application



• Drug Discovery



• Disease Diagnosis



• Training & Education



• End User



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



• Hospitals and Reference Laboratories



• Academic & Research Institutes



• Region



• North America



• Asia Pacific



• Europe



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K.



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Leica Biosystems (US)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)



• Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)



• 3DHISTECH (Hungary)



• Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)



• XIFIN Inc. (US)



• Huron Digital Pathology (Canada)



• Visiopharm A/S (Denmark)



• Aiforia Technologies Oy (Finland)



• Akoya Biosciences (US)



• Corista (US)



• Indica Labs (US)



• Objective Pathology Services (Canada)



• Sectra AB (Sweden)



• Optra SCAN (US)



• Glencoe Software (US)



• Konfoong biotech international co. ltd. (China)



• Inspirata Inc. (US)



• Path AI (US)



• Proscia Inc. (US)



• Kanteron Systems (Spain)



• Mikroscan Technologies (US)



• Motic (US)



• Paige (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

IVD Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Assay Development, Manufacturing), by Category (Reagents, Systems), by Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Bio Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Interferon, Insulin, Growth and Coagulation Factor), by Application (Oncology, Blood Disorder, Metabolic Disease, Infectious Disease), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Adeno Carcinomas, Mucinous Carcinomas, Adenosquamous Carcinomas), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platforms, Software, Services), by Function (Query and Reporting, OLAP and Visualization, Performance Management), by Application (Financial Analysis, Clinical Analysis), by Deployment model (On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model, Hybrid Model), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, Ultrasonic), by Sensor Technology (2D, 3D), by Type (Area and Touch Sensors, Swipe Sensors), by Different Materials Used (Qualitative) (Piezoelectric Materials (Quartz), Pyroelectric Materials (Lithium Tantalate), Adhesives, Coating Materials), by Products (Qualitative) (Authentication system in smart device, Attendance recording system, Access Control Systems, Biometric Smartcards), by End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Travel and Immigration, Government and Law Enforcement, Banking & Finance), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Top Companies in Digital Pathology Market | Leading Players Size, Share, Future and Past data.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: