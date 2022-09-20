Diagnostic Tape Market to Garner USD 107.06 Billion with Growing CAGR of 5.25% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Trends Analysis

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Diagnostic Tape Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Diagnostic Tape market research report is delivered with devotion depending upon the business needs. With the defined base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in this market report. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the key accomplishing factors in this market report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. DBMR team provides Diagnostic Tape market document with loyalty that is promising and the way in which expected.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the diagnostic tape market which was USD 71.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 107.06 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

The tape lab assists the clients in the blood assay and diagnostic sectors in identifying the best diagnostic adhesive and film options for their particular application. With more and more diagnostic films and tapes being developed to detect, monitor, and prevent numerous other medical issues, choosing the right one has long been crucial in blood glucose monitoring.

The market for diagnostic tape is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The increasing number of imaging and diagnostic centres and the extended usage of point-of-care and fast diagnostic tests. As the occurrence of osteoarthritis, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer rises, the market is growing.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Growing applications from developing nations fuel the diagnostic tape market's growth will create a number of new chances for the expansion of the diagnostic tape market. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the diagnostic tape market growth.

Moreover, increasing emerging markets and new product launches will further provide beneficial opportunities for the diagnostic tape market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the diagnostic tape market are:

Siemens (Germany)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Abbott (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

NeuroLogica Corp. (U.S.)

Shimadzu Medical (India) pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (U.K.)

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type

Single Coated Clear PET

Single Coated White PET

Double Coated White PET

Double Coated Clear PET

By Thickness

2.5 mil

3.4 mil

6.4 mil

By Application

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Urine Testing

Pregnancy Tests

Lateral Flow Assays

Microfluidic Consumables

Diagnostic Tape Market, By Region:

Global Diagnostic Tape market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Diagnostic Tape market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Diagnostic Tape market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-diagnostic-tape-market

Global Diagnostic Tape Market Dynamics:-

Drivers:

Increasing chronic diseases

Increased instances of chronic wound infections, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot, and other conditions, as well as the rapid increase in the world's senior population and surgical procedures, are expected to boost the growth of the diagnostic tape market over the forecast period of 2022–2029.

Increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders

The expanding number of imaging and diagnostic centres and the expanded usage of point-of-care and fast diagnostic tests. The market is growing as the prevalence of osteoarthritis, ovarian, breast, and cervical cancer.

Increase in the rate of approval of point-of-care diagnostic testing

The market is anticipated to expand as more diagnostic and imaging devices are offered globally. However, during the forecast period of 2022–2029, it is anticipated that a surge in demand for the creation of small diagnostic devices, along with improvements in healthcare infrastructure and new marketing campaigns by major vendors in emerging nations, will offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

