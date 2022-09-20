NVIDIA and Booz Allen Hamilton Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Enabled Cybersecurity to Public and Private Sectors

Companies to Provide Services and NVIDIA AI-Accelerated Cybersecurity Platform to Analyze Massive Amounts of Data, Pinpoint Threats Faster



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC—NVIDIA and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced an expanded collaboration to bring an AI-enabled, GPU-accelerated cybersecurity platform to customers in the public and private sectors.

The platform enables next-generation incident response systems that help customers pinpoint cybersecurity threats. It is powered by NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA Morpheus , the only open-source, giant-scale, GPU-accelerated AI cybersecurity processing framework.

To help customers respond to threats rapidly, Booz Allen has developed the Cyber Precog, built upon the Morpheus platform. Cyber Precog is a GPU-accelerated software platform that provides operationally honed, mission-relevant AI models and modular pipelines for rapid deployment at the edge. Cyber Precog provides the software paradigm necessary to power the Cyber Precog Flyaway Kit, a GPU-powered edge server custom designed to support cyber operations in degraded and disconnected environments.

Cyber Precog enables NVIDIA GPU acceleration of the kit’s data ingestion at 300x the rate of CPUs, while boosting AI training by 32x and AI inference by 24x. This allows Booz Allen customers to achieve performance from a single NVIDIA GPU node that is equivalent to 135 CPU-only server nodes.

Booz Allen and NVIDIA are also collaborating on next-generation solutions powered by the cybersecurity platform.

“Traffic moving through the modern data center continues to expand, propelled by innovations such as AI and connected devices, and it’s increasingly susceptible to potential breaches and attacks,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Morpheus enables innovators to create zero-trust technologies that detect and eliminate threats as they arise.”

“Our customers operate in many resource-constrained environments,” said Matt Tarascio, senior vice president at Booz Allen. “NVIDIA GPUs, along with NVIDIA’s Morpheus framework, allow us to bring enterprise capability to the edge, so that the best analytic, data processing and AI capability can be delivered to the mission. Developing Cyber Precog is one example of the many ways in which we are working rapidly to unlock advanced tradecraft, develop unique capabilities and deploy scalable solutions — all of which integrate seamlessly into our customers’ missions to help them achieve cyber advantage.”

Morpheus is a GPU-accelerated software framework offering cybersecurity developers, for the first time, the ability to inspect all network traffic in real time, flag anomalies and provide insights to help address threats quickly. The latest release of Morpheus includes updates to pre-built workflows, including new visualization capabilities for digital fingerprinting and sensitive information detection. New visualizations enable faster threat identification and remediation by security analysts.

Availability

The NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity processing framework can be deployed in public clouds, hybrid clouds or hosted on premises and is available for download on NVIDIA NGC ™ and GitHub .

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics and ignited the era of modern AI. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

