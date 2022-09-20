English French

Casino Group obtains regulatory approvals for the sale of GreenYellow and enters into a pre-financing agreement for a portion of the purchase price

Paris, 20 September 2022,

On 16 September 2022, Casino Group, Tikehau, and Bpifrance entered into the definitive sale and purchase agreement with Ardian for the sale of a majority stake in GreenYellow following the consultation process of the employee representative bodies. All antitrust and foreign investment approvals having been obtained, the effective completion of the transaction will occur on 18 October 2022 at the latest, date on which the Group will lose the control of the subsidiary.

In accordance with the agreements entered into on 28 July 2022, this transaction values GreenYellow’s equity at EUR 1.1 billion. GreenYellow’s shareholders will remain involved in the value creation of the company, through, as for Casino Group, a reinvestment of EUR 165 million (i.e. a stake of 15%).

Casino Group’s proceeds, net of reinvestments, will amount to EUR 600 million1.

In addition, Casino Group entered into a pre-financing arrangement with Farallon Capital for a portion of the purchase price of a nominal amount of EUR 350 million. The net proceeds of this non-recourse receivable assignment have been received today by Casino group.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Director

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr







1 Including EUR 30 million paid at closing in an escrow account subject to compliance with certain operational indicators





Attachment