New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317708/?utm_source=GNW

The loss of central vision can negatively impact patient’s quality of life as everyday tasks such as reading, writing, driving, and recognizing faces and other objects becomes increasingly challenging.



Major drivers of growth in the AMD market during the forecast period include the following -

- The launches of longer-acting anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies to treat patients with wet AMD (wAMD)

- The availability of therapies for geographic atrophy (GA), which will increase the number of treatable cases of AMD

- An increase in the number of people with AMD, in line with the growth of the global aging population



Major barriers to growth in the AMD market during the forecast period will include the following -

- Increased pressure to provide evidence of drug cost-effectiveness in the 7MM, which could complicate the reimbursement process of late-stage pipeline agents

- Products that are due to lose exclusivity within the forecast period, and the subsequent launch of biosimilars

- The lack of dry AMD (dAMD) therapies, dampening global sales for this indication and leaving patients with this sub-indication without access to approved therapies



Key Highlights

- AMD market will grow significantly during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 12.0%.

- Late-stage pipeline therapies are anticipated to drive growth in the AMD market, with potential for first-to-market therapies for GA.

- Development of cell-based and gene therapies represent a new paradigm of treatment modalities for AMD.

- Reducing treatment burden is an important unmet need for wet AMD.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the key unmet needs in AMD? What do KOLs identify as the key unmet needs? Will the products in the current pipeline fill these unmet needs?

- What were the key AMD treatments in 2021?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall AMD market in the 7MM?



Scope

- Overview of AMD- including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

- Topline AMD drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Key topics covered include assessment of marketed and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5U and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

- Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AMD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AMD therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global AMD market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global AMD therapeutics market from 2021-2031.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317708/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________