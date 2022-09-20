New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Niemann-Pick Type C Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317715/?utm_source=GNW





There are several unmet needs in this space, including therapies with low or minimal toxicity and novel therapies with improved efficacy.



The NPC late-stage R&D pipeline is focused on developing a novel calcium channel regulator and two cyclodextrin therapies.



Steady growth is expected throughout the forecast period as the NPC population steadily increases and novel therapies enter the market.



Key Highlights

- Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and Excel-based forecast model

- Forecast includes three countries: US, Germany and the UK

- Forecasts cover three time points: base year, 5-year, and 10-year

- The prevalence of Niemann Pick Type C (NPC) is increasing at a steady rate, in line with population growth in the 3MM at an AGR of 0.29%.

- Currently, the treatment regimen for NPC in the 3MM is entirely limited to the use of miglustat (Yargesa, Zavesca or generic).

Scope

- Overview of NPC, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized NPC therapeutics market revenue in 3MM (US, Germany and the UK), annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern in 2021 and forecast for 10 years to 2031; forecast covers three time points: base year, 5-year, and 10-year.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the NPC therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis, comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for NPC treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 3MM NPC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



