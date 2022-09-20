AMAX Announces Professional Workstations That Support the Newest NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAX, a leading provider of customized rack-scale high performance computing (HPC) solutions and server appliance manufacturing, announces today the extension of its line of workstations to support the new NVIDIA RTX ™ 6000 GPU, based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. The added option of the RTX 6000 GPU to AMAX's high-performance GPU workstation series will provide unprecedented performance and features designed to meet the demands of today's professional workflows. Researchers, scientists, and designers can now accelerate deep learning and AI training workloads, simulations, and ray-traced renderings while maintaining enterprise-level stability and reliability with three new workstation options engineered by AMAX.

These are the professional GPU workstations designed by AMAX that are now available with the new RTX 6000 GPU:

LiquidMax LX-2, Dual 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, 7x GPUs

AceleMax DL-E440, Dual 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, 4x GPUs

AceleMax DL-E142, AMD EPYC™ 7003 Processor, 4x GPUs

The RTX 6000 is the world's second 4nm GPU, following the NVIDIA Hopper GH100 GPU, which was introduced in early 2022 and was manufactured using the latest 4nm manufacturing process at TSMC.

The NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, which packs a 69% increase in RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA cores with 48GB of memory while using the same maximum power consumption, enables the RTX 6000 to deliver up to 2-4x the performance of the previous-generation NVIDIA RTX™ A6000 GPU. The RTX 6000 delivers the next generation of AI graphics and petaflop inferencing performance directly from the desktop.

