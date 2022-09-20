Owl Cyber Defense Announces Competitive Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solution (CDS) Contract Award

Columbia, MD, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (Owl), the global market leader in hardware-enforced cross domain and data diode cyber security solutions, announced that the company is one of two awarded $249M competitive, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The contracts will provide an exclusive, fair opportunity to each of the two awardees to fulfill Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Cross Domain Solutions (CDSs).

“We are excited and gratified to be selected for this award,” said Ken Walker, President and Chief Technology Officer of Owl. “This achievement is a validation of our deep history and constant efforts in CDS innovation to meet the defense needs of our nation and those of partner nations. It’s also indicative of our prominent position in the industry in CDS development, including our professional services which assist customers and even other vendors in areas such as security policy and content filter development.”

“Owl’s consistent leadership in the CDS space has enabled us not only to provide the advanced solutions necessary to support our U.S. Defense and Intelligence customers, but also unique solutions to support our partner nations,” said Dan O’Donohue, LtGen, USMC (Ret.) and SVP of Defense Programs for Owl. “As one of only two providers recognized in this award, it should be readily apparent that we are laser focused on building the future of CDS technology and leading the market for years to come.”

According to the official Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) website, FMS is “a form of security assistance authorized by the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), as amended [22 U.S.C. 2751, et. seq.] and a fundamental tool of U.S. foreign policy.” Under the AECA, the U.S. may sell defense products and services to foreign countries and international organizations when the President formally finds that to do so will strengthen the security of the U.S. and promote world peace.

MDA is the implementing agency for FMS CDS and this MAIDIQ award represents the first for the FMS CDS program. Under the award, competitive solicitations will be sent out to both of the awardees until the contract is fulfilled or the end of the five-year ordering period ending on June 2, 2027. More information on the award can be found on the U.S. Department of Defense website.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain and data diode solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data sharing. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at https://owlcyberdefense.com/.