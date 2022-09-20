New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842935/?utm_source=GNW

The growth is credited to the increasing awareness, acceptance, and accessibility of these devices, product innovations, increasing income, and booming occurrence of chronic skin diseases. Furthermore, the technical advancements in MIS treatments for skin tightening and resurfacing are responsible for the market growth.



As of 2021, the largest share of the energy-based aesthetic devices market, of about 40%, is held by laser-based devices, followed by those that emit light energy and those that use electromagnetic energy. This is mainly because of the widening cosmetic uses of lasers, including skin contouring and reduction of hair and fat. Furthermore, the rising elderly population and occurrence of problems caused by sun overexposure are fortifying the demand for these devices worldwide.



Facial & skin resurfacing/photo rejuvenation processes will have the highest growth rate, of more than 10%. The aging population is one of the main reasons for the rising count of such procedures, since unwanted changes, such as scars, fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, coarse texture, and dull tone, become apparent on the face with age. Hence, to get glowing skin, people opt for light-based beauty devices for these treatments.



The revenue of the North American energy-based aesthetic devices market was around 40% of the global in 2021. This is because of the growing obese population, which is giving rise to the demand for fat reduction and body shaping. The U.S. will have a large obese population, of approximately 125 million, by the year 2030. Furthermore, the rising research and development activities, along with product introductions and the snowballing healthcare outflow, are contributing to the growth of the industry.



Worldwide, the consumer preference for minimally invasive beauty treatments has increased over time. As per the ASPS, the most-extensively executed MISs are type A botulinum toxin, soft-tissue filler, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peel, and IPL. The total count of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures augmented to over 13 million in 2020, increasing by 174% from 2000.



Home-use product demand will observe the highest CAGR in the energy-based aesthetic devices market in the coming years. This will be because of the technical innovations, which are making their usage rather easy, and their low costs. Cosmetic and dermatology clinics dominated the market because of the snowballing establishment of these setups and the increasing footfall here, as they focus on cosmetic treatments.

