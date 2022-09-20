Subsea 7 S.A. announces details of share related awards

Luxembourg – 20 September 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the “Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) approved by the Board on 20 September 2022.
The Company will make awards of 1,397,000 performance shares, subject to the Plan’s performance conditions, on 20 September 2022.
The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:
|Name
|Position
|Performance Shares Awarded
|Total Performance Shares(¹)
|Total Owned Shares
|Total Options
|John Evans
|Chief Executive Officer
|60,000
|242,215
|92,481
|Nil
|Mark Foley
|Chief Financial Officer
|32,000
|72,000
|Nil
|Nil
|Olivier Blaringhem
|EVP – Subsea & Conventional
|35,000
|145,530
|18,590
|Nil
|Phillip Simons
|EVP – Projects & Operations
|35,000
|140,530
|9,264
|Nil
|Nathalie Louys
|General Counsel
|32,000
|129,518
|33,073
|Nil
|Katherine Lyne
|EVP – Human Resources
|30,000
|116,747
|17,694
|Nil
|Marcelo Lopes Xavier
|EVP – Strategy & Sustainability
|30,000
|91,902
|Nil
|Nil
¹Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2022 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.
This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.
*********************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*********************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44-20-8210-5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachment