FedEx Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises FedEx Corporation ("FedEx" or "the Company") (NYSE: FDX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FedEx released its preliminary results for the first quarter on September 15, 2022. The Company warned of a global drop-off in its delivery business and is closing storefronts and putting off hiring staff to combat the drop. The Company also warned that it will miss targets on profitability and expects business conditions to worsen. Based on this news, shares of FedEx cratered by more than 22% in intraday trading on September 16, 2022.

