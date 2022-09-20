Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Enclave at Baxley, Coming Soon to Charlotte Market

WEDDINGTON, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family luxury home community, Enclave at Baxley, is coming soon to the Charlotte area. The VIP list is currently forming and the community’s future sales center, located at 13301 Providence Road in Weddington, North Carolina, is scheduled to open in October 2022.

Located in charming Weddington, Enclave at Baxley is comprised of just 35 exclusive home sites offering spacious floor plans and an array of personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Home designs will include 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home buyers will be able to choose from five brand-new home designs ranging from 3,811 to 5,175+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“This is a very special, intimate community of stately home designs in an exceptional location,” said Jaime Pou, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “Enclave at Baxley offers home buyers spacious, flexible floor plans that can be personalized to create their dream home within this beautiful, bespoke community nearby downtown Charlotte.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment in downtown Charlotte, as well as nearby destinations including Dogwood Park at Wesley Chapel, Blakeney Shopping Center, Lake Norman State Park, Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium, Whitewater Center, Rea Farms, and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Children may attend schools in the prestigious Union County Public Schools district.

Major highways including Interstates 485 and 77 are easily accessible from Enclave at Baxley, offering homeowners convenient access to the Charlotte Douglass International Airport just 35 minutes away.

Homes at Enclave at Baxley are priced from the mid-$900,000s. For more information on Enclave at Baxley and Toll Brothers communities throughout North Carolina call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

