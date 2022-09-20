[Latest Report] Global Pet Supplement Market Size Worth 3.1 Billion by 2030 at a 6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pet Supplement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Pet Type (Cat, Dog, Fish, Others), By Product Type (Pills, Powders, Chewable, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pet Supplement Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.1 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6 during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the Pet Supplement market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Pet Supplement market.

Pet Supplement Market: Overview

Pet Supplements provide additional health benefits, comprising vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The Dietary Complement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), approved by Congress in 1994, defines dietary supplements as products that are intended to supplement diets and contain at least one of the following ingredients: vitamins, minerals, herbs, or amino acids. With the aid of the substances above, a supplement for animals is typically utilized to increase their total consumption.

There is no requirement for supplements for the typical dog or cat in good condition and being fed a balanced and comprehensive commercial diet. However, it would be advisable to consider dietary supplements for the pet if the animal has certain health requirements that call for increased consumption of specific nutrients or hasn’t been receiving a healthy, well-balanced diet.

Growth Factors

Online Sales are projected to Witness High CAGR during 2022-2030

The demand for Pet supplements is witnessing high growth worldwide. Attributed to the growing number of pet parents, dietary supplements and nutrients are being used more frequently as pet food. The demand has also increased as several veterinary professionals add private label products or even their label vitamins and nutraceuticals for sale inside the clinic. However, some of the issues, including mineralization of soft tissues and bladder stone development, which occurs due to high calcium intake, act as a hindering factor to the growth of the Pet Supplement market .

Segmental Overview

The market for Pet Supplements is segmented into pet type, product type, and distribution channel. In 2021, the offline distribution channel had a dominant market share of over 80%. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and small businesses are examples of offline channels.

The growing availability of a variety of supplements in these stores, including multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and skin and coat care items, is another important factor in the segment’s rise. For instance, the French grocery company Carrefour and In vivo Retail’s Noa pet care line collaborated to open a new concept pet store in Paris in July 2020. The retail concept store provides a wide range of products for total body care, including supplements.

During the projected period, the online distribution channel segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of over 5%. The convenience of obtaining pet supplies through an online e-commerce platform is growing among millennials, primarily responsible for the segment’s growth. Many millennials prefer ordering pet food, supplies, supplements, and medications online and delivering them directly to their front door.

Key Players Insights

Different strategies are being adopted by market participants to thrive in the fiercely competitive climate. These businesses concentrate on product introductions and innovation to build their brand. In addition, strategic partnerships are given a lot of attention.

Businesses in the pet dietary supplement industry are noticing a huge increase in online sales on platforms such as Amazon and pet-specific shopping sites. Internet users who own pets are using it to learn more about pet care. Manufacturers are developing a solid research foundation in the newest substances that may be able to suit the evolving health and wellness needs of pets.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Some of the prominent players

Nestlé Purina Petcare

PetHonesty

Ark Naturals

Food Science Corporation

Bayer AG

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Virbac

NOW Foods

Zoetis Inc.

Zesty Paws

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Nestlé Purina Petcare, PetHonesty, Ark Naturals, Food Science Corporation, Bayer AG, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Virbac, NOW Foods, Zoetis Inc., Zesty Paws, and Others Key Segment By Pet Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Development

July 2022: Emami, a personal care company, announced in a regulatory filing that it had acquired a 30% share in pet care startup Canis Lupus for full cash. The transaction’s specific financial terms were not disclosed.

Regional Overview

From 2022 to 2030, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6%. The use of these products for pets is being encouraged by owners’ growing awareness that food alone might not satisfy all of their pets’ health requirements and can result in inadequacies in their regular diet. In addition, the region’s increasing pet owner population, notably in China, India, and Australia, is anticipated to boost market demand.

In 2019, North America dominated the pet supplement market, and it is predicted to continue during 2022-2030. The increase in pet ownership and the rise in expenditure on pet care are the main factors propelling the growth of the pet supplement market in North America.

Customers are spending more on pet care services, including pet food, pet insurance, pet grooming, and pet veterinarian. For instance, the combined gross written premium for pet health insurance in the US and Canada was $1.42 billion in 2018, up from $1.15 billion in 2017. In 2018, 2.43 million pets were covered by insurance, a rise of more than 17% over 2017.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, Case studies, Research Paper or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Pet Supplement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Pet Type (Cat, Dog, Fish, Others), By Product Type (Pills, Powders, Chewable, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pet-supplements-market/

The global Pet Supplement market is segmented as follows:

By Pet Type

Cat

Dog

Fish

Others

By Product Type

Pills

Powders

Chewable

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pet Supplements market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Pet Supplement market size was valued at around USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on pet type segmentation, the dog segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on product type segmentation, the chewable segment is estimated to be the dominant shareholder in the year 2021.

Based on distribution channel segmentation, the online segment is projected to experience a high CAGR of over 5% during 2022-2030.

Based on region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

