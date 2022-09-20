New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Equipment Calibration Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317655/?utm_source=GNW

Inc, RS Calibration, Aussin, ERD LLC, Calibrationhouse, and Autocal Systems.



The global medical equipment calibration services market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The medical equipment calibration services market is expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The medical equipment calibration services market consists of sales of medical equipment calibration services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in hospitals for maintenance of the medical equipment and to monitor the patients to offer the best services.Medical equipment calibration services refer to the method of configuring the measurement and the accuracy of the medical device or medical system being used in hospitals.



They offer advanced healthcare treatment, including diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy.



The main types of services in medical equipment calibration services are in-house, third-party services, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).An original equipment manufacturer refers to a company that manufactures and sells products or parts of a product that their buyer, or another company, sells to its customers while putting the products under its brand.



The different equipment types include fetal monitors, imaging equipment, vital sign monitors, infusion pumps, cardiovascular monitors, ventilators, and others. These are used in hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the medical equipment calibration services market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medical equipment calibration services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The medical equipment calibration services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical equipment calibration services market statistics, including medical equipment calibration services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical equipment calibration services market share, detailed medical equipment calibration services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical equipment calibration services industry. This medical equipment calibration services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Rising investment in healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the medical equipment calibration service market going forward.The growth in healthcare infrastructure would provide better protection for public health.



The medical equipment calibration service helps to ensure that medical devices available are safe and effective. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian-based government ministry, the healthcare market can increase three-fold to US $133.44 billion by 2022. In addition, according to the Centre for Medicaid & Medicare Services, in 2020 U.S. health care spending grew 9.7%, reaching $12,530 per person, or $4.1 trillion. Therefore, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the medical equipment calibration services market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical equipment calibration services market.Companies operating in medical equipment calibration services are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Ultimo, a US-based company that provides information technology services, partnered with Fluke Biomedical, a US-based medical equipment calibration services manufacturer.This partnership would aim to help healthcare organizations improve efficiency by minimizing the time that technicians spend on manual, paper-based, or repetitive tasks.



Furthermore, in March 2020, Tektronix Inc., a US-based manufacturer of medical equipment calibration services, partnered with Coherent Solutions, a US-based software and consulting company. This partnership aims to provide fully-integrated optical communications platforms to new and existing customers in support of the growing global demand for communications across the telecom, datacom, defense/aerospace, and semiconductor markets.



In October 2021, Ellab, a Denmark-based developer and supplier of thermal validation and monitoring products, acquired Arena Instrumentation Limited for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Ellab Group would benefit from Arena’s significant knowledge and experience in field calibration, while Arena would get access to Ellab’s equipment while utilizing the Ellab brand, client contacts, and infrastructure.



Arena Instrumentation Limited is a UK-based company that provides field calibration, instrument commissioning, qualification, and relocation services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, and process/manufacturing industries.



The countries covered in the medical equipment calibration services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317655/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________