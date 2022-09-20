New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317650/?utm_source=GNW

The global nurse call system market is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2021 to $2.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The nurse call system market is expected to grow to $3.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The nurse call system market consists of sales of nurse call systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for a variety of communication and patient monitoring functions. Nurse call systems are innovative systems that improve the interaction between patients and healthcare workers by helping informing nurses on time, enhancing alertness and operational efficiency, especially in the case of emergencies.



The main types of nurse call systems are button-based systems, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems.The button-based nurse call systems contain buttons that send a signal to staff or nurses and respond to patient calls in healthcare environments.



The different technologies include wired and wireless communication, which are used across several applications such as emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, and others. It is employed in hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, physician offices, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the nurse call system market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the nurse call system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the geriatric population is significantly contributing to the growth of the nurse call system market going forward.The geriatric population is sensitive to diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and diabetes mellitus as their immune systems develop slowly with increasing age.



A significant increase in the global elderly population has increased the demand for competent nursing care services that provide rapid response, streamlined, customized communication among patients. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a US-based intergovernmental organization, in 2020, there were approximately 727 million people aged 65 years and above worldwide, and that number is expected to reach approximately 1.5 billion by 2050. Therefore, the rise in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the nurse call system market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nurse call systems market.Major companies operating in the nurse call systems sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position.



For instance, in August 2021, Ascom Holding AG, a Switzerland-based telecommunications company providing wireless on-site communications in nurse call systems, partnered with Vizient Inc., a US-based consulting company. The partnership enables Vizient members to take advantage of special pre-negotiated pricing and terms for the Ascom nurse call and monitoring system, which gives patients and staff the tools to access and respond to alerts, messages, and clinical data. Furthermore, in May 2019, Midwest Alarm Services, a US-based life safety solution provider, partnered with Jeron, a US-based nurse call system provider. Through this partnership, both companies support the service and sales of Pro-Alert and Provider nurse call communication solutions for healthcare facilities all over Nebraska and Iowa.



In December 2021, Baxter International Inc., a US-based health care company, acquired Hillrom for a deal amount of US $10.5 billion. The acquisition would provide Baxter with further growth prospects throughout its extensive geographic footprint, as well as stunning new connectivity opportunities with cutting-edge digital health innovation aimed at improving care, lowering costs, and increasing workflow efficiency. Hillrom is a US-based manufacturer of healthcare products, including nurse call systems.



The countries covered in the nurse call system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

