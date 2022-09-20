New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317647/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Gedeon Richter Plc, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd, and H. Lundbeck A/S.



The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The bipolar disorder therapeutics market is expected to grow to $7.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The bipolar disorder therapeutic market consists of sales of bipolar disorder therapeutic services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the treatment and management of bipolar disorders. Bipolar disorder therapeutics refer to medication including mood stabilizers, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and psychological counseling to control symptoms.



The main types of drugs in bipolar disorder therapeutics are mood stabilizers, antipsychotic drugs, antidepressant drugs, and other drugs.Mood stabilizers refer to a class of medications used in the management and treatment of bipolar disorders.



The different mechanisms include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, benzodiazepines, beta-blockers, and others. These are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder is expected to propel the growth of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market going forward.Bipolar disorder refers to a disabling illness that is associated with depressive mood swings and includes symptoms such as irregular sleep, low motivation, and loss of interest in daily activities.



Population growth and aging are leading to an increase in the burden of bipolar disorder over time.As a result, an increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder increases the demand for the bipolar disorder therapeutics market.



For instance, in 2019, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, the number of people affected by bipolar disorder stood at 45 million. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder is driving the growth of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market.Major companies operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position.



For instance, in October 2021, Mindpax Inc., a Germany-based digital technology company operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market, partnered with Eversana Life Science Services LLC, a US-based life sciences company operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market. Through this partnership, both companies will develop remote clinical assessments and targeted digital therapy to improve patients’ clinical conditions and provide personalized therapeutic interventions to bipolar patients. Furthermore, in November 2020, Biogen, a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Sage Therapeutics, a US-based company that develops novel therapies including bipolar. Through this partnership, both businesses will work together to commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for significant postpartum depression (PPD), depressive disorder (MDD), and other psychiatric diseases.



In May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Allergan plc for a deal amount of $63 billion.AbbVie’s revenue base is expected to broaden and diversify, complementing existing leadership positions in immunology (with Humira (adalimumab) and hematologic oncology (with Imbruvica (ibrutinib) and Venclexta (upadacitinib), and the recently launched Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib) (venetoclax).



Allergan is an Ireland-based specialty pharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceuticals and biosimilar products, including those for bipolar disorder.



The countries covered in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

