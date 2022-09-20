New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "C-Reactive Protein Testing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317631/?utm_source=GNW





The global c-reactive protein testing market is expected to grow from $3.21 billion in 2021 to $3.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.70%. The c-reactive protein testing market is expected to grow to $3.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.63%.



The c-reactive protein testing market consists of sales of c-reactive protein testing kits and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the level of c-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood.CRP is a liver-produced protein released into the bloodstream due to inflammation.



When the body is wounded or infected, inflammation is the body’s way of protecting the tissues. CRP testing is generally used to diagnose inflammation caused due to an infection.



The main types of assay in c-reactive protein testing market are enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) and immunoturbidimetric assays.The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is used to measure CRP (c-reactive protein).



C-reactive protein (CRP) ELISA test offers quantitative measurement of human c-reactive protein in serum to help in the follow-up of rheumatic fever, inflammatory processes, and others.Elisa is a biological assay that measures antibodies, antigens, proteins, and glycoproteins.



The c-reactive protein testing are mainly used in clinics, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and others.



North America was the largest region in the c-reactive protein testing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the c-reactive protein testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are expected to propel the growth of the c-reactive protein testing market.Cardiovascular diseases refer to heart conditions such as diseased vessels, structural problems, and blood clots.



The exact cause of CVD is uncertain, but numerous factors can increase the risk of developing it.One such factor is the behavioral risk caused due to unbalanced eating, lack of physical activity, smoking, and alcohol use, which results in an accumulation of fatty deposits inside the arteries (atherosclerosis), resulting in an increased risk of blood clots.



These behavioral risks result in elevated blood pressure, glucose, blood lipids, weight gain, and obesity.The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases invites the need for c-reactive protein testing to diagnose or predict the chance of having cardiovascular problems at least as well as cholesterol levels.



For instance, according to the key facts published in June 2021 by the WHO (World Health Organization), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Around 17.9 million die every year due to CVD, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. In addition, according to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2021 Update by the American Heart Association, there were over 523.2 million cases of cardiovascular diseases in 2019, showing an increase of 26.6% over the last 10 years. Therefore, the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases will drive the c-reactive protein testing market.



Technological advancement in measuring devices is a key trend in the c-reactive protein testing market.Major companies operating in the c-reactive protein testing market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation c-reactive testing technologies into their testing methods and advanced solutions that provide benefits such as maximum output and multiple usages.For instance, in February 2022, Aidian, a Finnish-based diagnostic tests, and test solutions company, released the QuikRead go wrCRP & wrCRP+Hb kits.



The kit consistently produces two results, a wide range of CRP and Hb, from a single sample with one analysis. The wide-range CRP test permits CRP readings to assess conditions such as neonatal sepsis, predict disease severity in COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and assist in cardiovascular risk assessment.



In October 2021, Abcam, a UK-based producer, distributor, and marketer of protein research tools acquired BioVision Inc., for $340 million. This acquisition is expected to increase Abcam’s immunoassay capacity in Eugene, OR by expanding the kits and assay portfolio. In addition to accelerating strategy execution, the company will also focus on in-house innovation and product development in the complementary biochemical and cell-based assay markets. BioVision Inc. is a US-based innovator and distributor of life science research tools including CRP ELISA kits to biopharma, diagnostic, and academic customers.



The countries covered in the c-reactive protein testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

