New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317617/?utm_source=GNW





The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow from $5.85 billion in 2021 to $6.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.02%. The parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow to $7.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28%.



The parenteral nutrition market consists of sales of parenteral nutrition by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to intravenous nutritional products used to tailor medical treatment to each person or a group of people who need medical nutrition to manage the disease-related malnutrition condition.Parenteral nutrition refers to intravenous administration of nutrition including protein, carbohydrate, fat, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes, and other trace elements for patients who are not capable of consuming food orally and maintaining a good nutrition balance.



Achieving balance nutritional intake on time can help combat complications and plays a prominent role in a patient’s recovery.



The main compositions used in parenteral nutrition include amino acids, fats, carbohydrates, trace elements, vitamins, minerals, and other compositions.Amino acids-based parenteral nutrition refers to parenteral nutrition products comprised sourced from amino acids.



Amino acids are a standard component of complete parenteral nutrition prescriptions to support cell, organ, skeletal, and respiratory muscle functions, and wound healing. They are used for adults, children, and newborns in hospitals, clinics, home care, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the parenteral nutrition market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the parenteral nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The parenteral nutrition market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides parenteral nutrition market statistics, including parenteral nutrition industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a parenteral nutrition market share, detailed parenteral nutrition market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the parenteral nutrition industry. This parenteral nutrition market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The growing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe is driving the growth of the parenteral nutrition market.Malnutrition refers to deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in the person’s intake of energy or nutrients.



Premature births, which result in immune dysfunction and inadequate nutrition, have increased the demand for and use of parenteral nutrition among children and infants. For instance, in 2019, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that nearly 690 million people, or 8.9% of the global population, were undernourished. FAO also estimated an increase in the number of undernourished people due to the COVID-19 pandemic by another 83 to 132 million in 2020. Hence, the growing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe is expected to boost demand for parenteral nutrition during the forecast period.



The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the parenteral nutrition market.Key healthcare players, associations, and researchers are focusing on entering into strategic partnerships to research, develop, launch, or create awareness of the use of parenteral nutrition containing new ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids.



These partnerships help to educate health care professionals and companies to develop and market their products thus strengthening their market position. For instance, in November 2020, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), a US-based professional organization partnered with Fresenius Kabi, a Germany-based global healthcare company to create the key expert interview series on omega-3 fatty acid-containing parenteral nutrition to support continuous health care professional (HCP) education on omega-3 fatty acids in clinical nutrition.



In October 2021, Wellspring Capital Management, a New York-based private equity company acquired Pentec Health Inc., a USA-based provider of intradialytic parenteral nutrition and targeted drug delivery therapies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition by Wellspring is focused on strengthening its position in the specialty infusion sector and accelerating its inorganic & organic growth campaigns.



The countries covered in the parenteral nutrition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317617/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________