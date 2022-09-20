New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317616/?utm_source=GNW





The global inflammatory bowel disease market is expected to grow from $19.52 billion in 2021 to $20.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93%. The inflammatory bowel disease market is expected to grow to $24.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94%.



The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market consists of sales of inflammatory bowel disease therapeutics and drugs by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to provide medical treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases.Inflammatory bowel disease refers to two medical conditions crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.



Treatment for inflammatory bowel disease aims to minimize the inflammation, maintain remission, and prevent complications.



The main drug class of inflammatory bowel disease treatment include aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, and others.Aminosalicylates refer to a class of medications used to treat and prevent ulcerative colitis flare-ups and Crohn’s disease.



The functioning of aminosalicylates is based on inhibiting the production of cyclo-oxygenase and prostaglandin, thromboxane synthetase, platelet-activating factor synthetase, and interleukin-1 by macrophages.Both orally and injectable administered inflammatory bowel disease treatment are used in the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.



These drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is significantly driving the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are a type of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) that cause inflammation and ulcers (sores) in the digestive tracts.



The rising cases of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is expected to boost demand for inflammatory bowel disease treatments, as they are being widely used to reduce bowel inflammation and reduce and prevent medical complications. For instance, according to a 2019 report by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (CCFA), around 1.6 million Americans currently (2019) suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis), showing an increase of around 200,000 since the last time it reported this figure in 2011. Around 70,000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed every year in the USA. Hence, the rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is expected to drive the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.The key players in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market are focusing on using technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) for the drug discovery process as well as offering advanced but new inflammatory bowel disease treatments.



To attain their technological innovations, key players and technology companies are partnering to leverage each other’s competencies and technology to develop new treatments and strengthen their key position in the market.For instance, in May 2021, CytoReason, an Israeli technology start-up developing a computational model of the human body, partnered with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a Switzerland-based multinational pharmaceutical company to develop new inflammatory bowel disease treatments (IBD) using artificial intelligence technology during the drug discovery process.



Ferring’s medical expertise will be combined with CytoReason’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create cell-centred illness models. The AI technology enables scientists to gain critical information on the body’s functioning and treats diseases at the cellular level.



In January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japan-based pharmaceuticals company acquired Shire plc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Takeda is focused on accelerating its research development activities in highly-innovative drugs and expanding its business presence across the globe.



Shire plc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company involved in providing various pharmaceutical drugs including drugs for inflammatory bowel diseases.



The countries covered in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

