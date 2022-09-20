New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Chemicals Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317592/?utm_source=GNW



Global textile chemicals market is expected to reach at a value of USD23.94 billion in 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.85% due to increasing capacity utilization in apparel industry.

Since the beginning of the textile industry, efforts have been made to create long-term value in the lives of people.The expansion of the textile chemicals market has been fueled by increasing consumption across the globe.



Textile chemicals are in huge demand due to their seamless applications across a wide range of industries.Textile industry is also benefitting from the emergence of modern technologies required to manufacture textile chemicals.



Home textile industry and apparel industry has witnessed higher demand which is driving the growth of textile chemicals market.Governments of various countries are levelling up their trade potential in textile chemicals market.



With the inclusion of modern low-impact materials and technologies, as well as strategies based on circular economy, sustainability has remained a significant concern for global textile chemicals market.

Growing population and increasing consumption

One prominent factor behind the growth of consumerism of textile chemicals market is the population and people across the world seems to be heavily dependent on textile chemicals and their end applications.Population, in general, is increasing across the world and will follow the same trend in the upcoming years.



Population and consumption usually go hand in hand. So, it is plausible that growing population across the globe will help the market escalate as demand will increase with the rise in population.

Development in the infrastructure facilities in APAC region

Historically, limited regions across the globe had enough potential to produce the textiles that could satisfy the needs of the consumer.Prices were dynamic as installation of manufacturing facilities was happening in very few parts of the globe, eventually making the market more anticompetitive.



However, with time, technology penetrated the market and new players begun setting up their plants to manufacture textiles.With the boom in manufacturing of textiles, textile chemicals market started getting the traction from investors across the globe.



APAC has pioneered in manufacturing of textile chemicals and supplying to the other regions of the world which have either shut down their production sites or cannot economically afford running the machineries to produce the textiles.China, the leading country in the APAC region is a leading player in the Global Textile chemicals Market.



In fact, during economic crises, the textile industry in China witnessed a slight growth due to the dominance which is attributed to cheap labor availability and flexible environmental and government legislations enforced to produce textiles and apparels.

Rising standard of living is aiding the growth of the market

Gradual improvement in the standard of living has led to a remarkable change in people’s fashion habits which has contributed to the growth of global textile chemicals market. Over time, people have come to realize the usefulness of textile products and they have become more concerned about their health, and are preferring eco-friendly textile products along with superior quality textiles and so they have begun utilizing them at a major scale across various applications, which subsequently have raised the overall market size of global textile chemicals market.

Free Trade Agreements positively impacting the market growth

Over the past few years, various free trade agreements have been signed between different countries worldwide.Additionally, major trade pacts such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are currently being studied.



As a result of these free trade agreements, different taxes on textile items have been decreased or repealed, which has resulted in a substantial rise in the import and export of textiles, which is projected to strengthen the textile market.

Market Segmentation

The global textile chemicals market is segmented based on type, application, company, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is further segmented into auxiliaries, colorants, and others.



Based on application, the market is divided into apparels, home textile, technical textile, and others.The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided into Asia-Pacific , European , North American , South American , and Middle East & African .



United States Textile Chemicals Market stood at 640 thousand tonnes in the year 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.47% by volume during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Archroma, DyStar Colours Deutschland GmbH, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., are among the major market players in the global textile chemicals market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global textile chemicals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Textile Chemicals Market, By Type:

o Auxiliaries

o Colorants

o Others

• Textile Chemicals Market, By Application:

o Apparels

o Home Textiles

o Technical Textiles

o Others

• Textile Chemicals Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Pakistan

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Vietnam

Bangladesh

o Europe

Italy

Romania

Poland

Portugal

Germany

United Kingdom

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Iran



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global textile chemicals market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________