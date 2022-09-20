MEDIA ADVISORY – 2022 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference – October 3, 2022

Toronto, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 20, 2022 (Toronto) – Media are invited to attend the 2022 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference on October 3, 2022. The annual event will be held in person with a live stream option. It features a diverse roster of Canadian industry leaders on topics affecting the investment funds industry and investors today.

At approximately 12:15 pm, there will be an in-person presentation for media on the key findings from the annual Canadian Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Investor Survey by Lesli Martin, Vice President, Pollara Strategic Insights.

The Conference will be moderated by Bruce Sellery, Business Journalist, and bestselling author of Moolala.

Panel topics and speakers include:

Opening Keynote

Professor Janice Gross Stein, Founding Director of the Munk School for Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto

Fireside Chat with Andrew Kriegler

Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC

Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, IIROC and Incoming CEO, New SRO

Leaders Panel

Moderated by: Bill Packham, President and CEO, Aviso Wealth

Patricia Callon, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Sun Life Canada

Duane Green, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada

David Scandiffio, President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management

Future of Advice Panel

Moderated by: Bruce Sellery

Tim Prescott, Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management, Aviso Wealth

Susan Silma, Head, Risk and Regulatory Business Practices at Sun Life Distributors

Michael Walker, Vice President and Head, Mutual Funds Distribution & RBC Financial Planning, RBC

ESG Strategy Panel

Moderated by: Patricia Fletcher, CEO, Responsible Investment Association

Kelly Gauthier, President, Rally Assets

Karrie Van Belle, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, AGF

Barbara Zvan, President and CEO, University Pension Plan

Closing Keynote

Professor Dan Breznitz, Munk Chair of Innovation Studies and Co-Director of the Innovation Policy Lab, University of Toronto



The full agenda and additional information are available on the IFIC website.

Link: https://www.ific.ca/wp-content/themes/ific-new/util/downloads_new.php?id=27555&lang=en_CA

What: 2022 IFIC Annual Leadership Conference

When: Monday, October 3, 2022; 8:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.; In-person Pollara briefing 12:15-12:45 pm EST

Where: The Omni King Edward Hotel (37 King Street East) and virtual

To register, please contact Pira Kumarasamy at pkumarasamy@ific.ca.