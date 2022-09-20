KoreConX CEO and Co-Founder Oscar A Jofre talks about Crowdfunding in Financial Poise Webinar

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that KoreConX CEO and Co-Founder Oscar A. Jofre is part of another special event, this time, hosted by Financial Poise Webinars. "Crowdfunding from the Start-Up's Perspective" premiers on Sept. 22 at 1:00 PM CT, and is an essential part of the Crowdfunding 2022 series with co-production by West LegalEdCenter™.

The event is a great opportunity to show the difference between raising money online in comparison to traditional methods of capital raising. Also, attendees can learn how new businesses benefit from the tools created by the JOBS Act to access capital and to better understand the different titles available under the JOBS Act.

The discussion will compare the differences between security-based crowdfunding and rewards-based crowdfunding, exploring those instances where each method would be most appropriate. Oscar explains that "crowdfunding is definitely an option that a lot of companies have the potential to explore in several areas. The more we help educate entrepreneurs, the stronger our ecosystems will be, creating jobs, raising capital and empowering people".

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX offers the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, capital markets and secondary markets. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants, and investor acquisition firms leverage our ecosystem solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual dealrooms for raising capital.

About Financial Poise

The primary mission of Financial Poise™ is to provide reliable plain English business, financial, and legal education to individual investors, entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives, and to help trusted advisors do the same. Financial Poise content is created by seasoned, respected experts who are invited to join our Faculty only after being recommended by a current Faculty Member. Our editorial staff then works to make sure all content is easily digestible. Financial Poise is a meritocracy; nobody can "buy" their way into the Financial Poise Faculty.

