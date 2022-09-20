Centura Health Names CEO for Mercy Hospital

Durango, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the region’s leading health system, is pleased to announce that Brandon Mencini has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for Mercy Hospital. He will join Mercy Hospital on October 17, 2022, where he will join the hospital’s 140-year legacy of compassionate caring for the Four Corners region.



Mencini, who grew up in the Denver metro and started his 20-year health care career as an EMT at then St. Anthony Central in Lakewood, is on a mission to collaborate with our caregivers, providers and patients to progressively advance exceptional care in our growing community.



Prior to returning to Centura, Mencini was the Chief Operating Officer for Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, where he provided comprehensive, operational oversight to a 466-bed level I trauma and provisional burn center.



Mancini is an energetic health care leader and is proud to build dynamic relationships rooted in a lifetime of service in health care with an eye toward the future:



“During this endemic stage of COVID-19, the healthcare industry continues to evolve. It’s imperative that we stay innovative in our approach to care within our region,” said Mencini. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from Mercy Hospital’s rich history and the deep-rooted community of patients, staff, physicians and neighbors of the Four Corners region, pairing innovation and history to continue exceptional care for decades to come.”



Mencini earned his Master of Health Administration from Webster University and his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from University of Colorado.



