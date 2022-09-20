Tropicale Foods LLC Announces Major Investment In New Manufacturing Facility to Support the Company’s Continued Growth

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropicale Foods , the leading manufacturer of authentic Hispanic-inspired frozen novelty treats under the Helados Mexico and La Michoacana brands has announced the creation of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lubbock, Texas via the renovation and retrofitting of an existing factory. Construction is underway and production is slated to begin by Q2 of 2023. The $75M investment in the 227,000 square-foot facility supports a strategic growth initiative, as the company aims to expand capacity to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for its portfolio of products. The renovation of the former food manufacturing facility, located at 1001 East 33rd Street, has been welcomed by the Lubbock Economic Development Agency as a significant boost to the local economy and job market. The factory is set to begin hiring in Q4 of 2022.



“I am excited to have the new Lubbock factory join our network of manufacturing facilities and serve as a key production hub to support the company’s continued national growth,” said Steven Schiller, Tropicale Foods’ CEO. “In addition to aligning with Tropicale’s growth trajectory, the opening of this facility allows us to continue to excite and delight our consumers with our market leading Paletas and serve our retail partners at the highest levels.”

The facility will manufacture a variety of Tropicale Foods’ products, both under the Helados Mexico and La Michoacana brands, including consumer favorites such as Fruit and Cream Paletas. Top flavors include Strawberry, Coconut, Mango and Arroz con Leche.

Tropicale Foods will also manufacture products from its La Michoacana line, acquired in January 2021. These products include paletas in consumer-favorite flavors like Bubble Gum, and Choco-Fresa, and a chocolate-covered strawberry bar.

Tropicale Foods’ products are available nationwide across multiple channels including Grocery, Mass, Club, Convenience and Value.

About Tropicale Foods

For over 20 years, Tropicale Foods has been serving up delicious Latin ice creams and paletas made from authentic recipes and real, high-quality ingredients. It is now the #1 Hispanic frozen novelty company in the country. The company is headquartered in Ontario, California with a production facility in Modesto. True to its motto of ‘People. Passion. Paletas’, Tropicale Foods is an employer of choice in the cities in which it operates and is dedicated to supporting its employees and our local communities.



