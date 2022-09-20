InspireSemi Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Shares expected to commence trading on September 22, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”), formerly Greenfield Acquisition Corp. (“Greenfield”) (TSXV:GAC.P), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2022 and August 17, 2022, it has completed its previously announced merger (the “Transaction”) with Inspire Semiconductor, Inc. (“Inspire”), constituting its Qualifying Transaction (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange).

The subordinate voting shares of the Company are anticipated to start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) on or about September 22, 2022 under the ticker symbol “INSP”.

“Closing this transaction is a significant milestone for our organization,” said Ron Van Dell, CEO of InspireSemi. “Together, our seasoned team has developed an innovative, accelerated computing solution for High Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain /cryptocurrency mining. We believe our second-generation accelerator solution will set new standards for high-performance, versatility and energy efficiency, and deliver a thriving open software ecosystem. Our listing on the TSX Venture Exchange will enable existing and new investors to participate in the Company’s future growth plans and technology innovations.”

The Transaction

Prior to the closing of the Transaction:

the Company: (a) changed its name from “Greenfield Acquisition Corp.” to “Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc.”; (b) amended the rights and restrictions of the common shares of the Company and re-designated the issued and outstanding common shares as “subordinate voting shares” (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”); (c) created a new class of shares in the capital of the Company designated as “proportionate voting shares” (the “Proportionate Voting Shares”); and (d) replaced its existing articles with new articles ((a)-(d) being collectively referred to as the “Company Amendments”); and



Inspire: (a) converted all of its outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock, Series A-1 A Preferred Stock and Series A-2 Preferred Stock to common shares of Inspire; and (b) effected a share-split whereby each share of common stock of Inspire (each, an “Inspire Share”) was exchanged for approximately 5.698 Inspire Shares.



The Company Amendments were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on September 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Inspire through a reverse-triangular merger of Greenfield, Greenfield Subco Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenfield, and Inspire under the Delaware General Corporate Law and Inspire became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The outstanding Inspire Shares were exchanged for an aggregate of 31,006,913 Subordinate Voting Shares and 1,293,085.46 Proportionate Voting Shares. In addition the outstanding stock options of Inspire were exchanged for 19,684,238 economically equivalent stock options of the Company.

The Proportionate Voting Shares are not listing on the Exchange. Subject to certain conditions, including as described below, each Proportionate Voting Share is convertible into one hundred (100) Subordinate Voting Shares.

The following table sets forth the fully diluted capitalization of the Company, after giving effect to the Transaction:

Number of Securities Number of Underlying Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares Percentage of Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares Subordinate Voting Shares 51,006,913 51,006,913 25.20% Proportionate Voting Shares 1,293,085.46 129,308,546 63.88% Options to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares 21,684,238 21,684,238 10.71% Warrants to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares 400,000 400,000 0.20% Total 202,399,697 100%

The reclassification of the Company’s common shares into Subordinate Voting Shares and the creation of the Proportionate Voting Shares in connection with the Transaction is for the purpose of allowing the Company to maintain its status as a “foreign private issuer” as determined in accordance with Rule 3b-4(c) under the United States’ Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Proportionate Voting Shares are intended to minimize the proportion of the outstanding voting securities of the Company that are held by “U.S. persons” for purposes of determining whether the Company is a “foreign private issuer”. The holders of Proportionate Voting Shares are entitled to one vote in respect of each Subordinate Voting Share into which such Proportionate Voting Share could be converted, and as such the Proportionate Voting Shares do not necessarily hold voting rights that are superior to the holders of Subordinate Voting Shares, on an as converted to Subordinate Voting Shares basis. The rights of holders of Proportionate Voting Shares to convert such shares into Subordinate Voting Shares will be subject to the Company preserving “foreign private issuer” status. The Proportionate Voting Shares will not be listed for trading in any market and, as such, holders of Proportionate Voting Shares will not be able to trade their shares without conversion.

Additional information regarding the Transaction can be found in the Company’s Filing Statement dated August 14, 2022 (the “Filing Statement”) which is filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Board of Directors and Management of InspireSemi

Alexander Gray, James J. Hickman, Ron Van Dell, Mitchell Jacobson, Jeff R. Schneider and Muneeb Yusuf, will comprise the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Yusuf was appointed by the new board of the Company immediately following closing of the Transaction, as was authorized by the shareholders of Greenfield at the Meeting.

Biographies of each of the directors and officers of the Company, other than Mr. Yusuf can be found in the Filing Statement.

Mr. Yusuf is currently the Chief Legal Officer of League Inc., a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. He has recently been recognized as a Leading Lawyer under the age of 40 by Lexpert Magazine and by Legal 500 for GC Powerlist Canada.

Previously, Mr. Yusuf was General Counsel of Dundee Agriculture, was General Counsel of Algoma Steel and formerly an attorney at Stikeman Elliott LLP. He holds a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall Law School, a Masters of Business Administration (finance specialization) from the Schulich School of Business and an Honors Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Yusuf has sat on the board of directors of a number of public and private companies and currently sits on the board of directors United Nations Association Canada as Vice Chair.

Mr. Yusuf’s appointment to the board of directors is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

Management of InspireSemi consists of Ron Van Dell, (Chief Executive Officer), Alexander Gray (President and Chief Technology Officer), John B. Kennedy (Chief Financial Officer), Jim O’Connor (Vice President Engineering), Thomas Fedorko (Vice President Operations), Doug Norton (Vice President Business Development) and Trevor Smith (Senior Director of Engineering).

Other Matters

Additionally, the Company announced it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), a leading New York-based communications firm, to support the Company's investor relations efforts in the United States. KCSA will employ a comprehensive communications program designed to increase awareness of InspireSemi across the investment community. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape.

For its services supporting the Company's investor relations efforts in the United States, KCSA will receive US$10,000 per month. The Company and Inspire entered into an agreement, as amended (the “Agreement”), with KCSA effective August 1, 2022. The initial term of the agreement is for 6 months following which the Agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis until terminated. The Company has the right to terminate the relationship with KCSA on 30 days' notice following the initial six month term.

KCSA has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing the services under the Agreement.

KCSA does not have any interest in InspireSemi or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. KCSA is at arm’s length to InspireSemi and has no other relationship with InspireSemi except pursuant to the Agreement.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi is dedicated to delivering superior solutions for blockchain, HPC, AI, and other compute intensive applications. Led by an accomplished team with a proven track record, we are currently developing our second-generation accelerator chip solution. It features a versatile many-core processor architecture with an established software ecosystem and sets new standards of performance and energy efficiency.

For more information, visit https://inspiresemi.com/.

