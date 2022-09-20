Haematology Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 2.96 Billion Globally by 2029, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Revenue Statistics and Segmentation Outlook

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Haematology Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This Haematology report comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights into new geographical markets. The Haematology report makes your organization up to date with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. This market research report comprises several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. The Haematology report provides company profiling of key players in this industry, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hematology market which was USD 2.13 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2.96 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Synopsis:-

Hematology analyzers are medical instruments that are used to classify and count the number of blood cells in a patient's blood sample. Differential white blood cell counts are also analyzed using these equipment. The features of haematology analyzers vary according to the different medical equipment, and users can specify which testing service or analysis they require depending on these features.

The market for haematology is likely to be driven by the rates for automated haematology instruments and the preferences for high-sensitivity point-of-care (POC) haematology tests. Rapid technology advancements, such as applying fundamental flow cytometry techniques and expanding high throughput haematology analyzers, are also projected to significantly impact the industry's drivers.

Opportunities

Rising research and development activities

Furthermore, growing R&D initiatives demonstrating the efficacies of haematology analyzers are anticipated to benefit market expansion. For instance, automated hematologic analyzers are frequently employed in medical laboratories, according to a paper published in February 2021 titled "Establishment of enhanced review criteria for haematology analyzers in cancer institutions." The haematology analyzers market segment for cell surface markers detection will grow as a result of the hospital environment.

Some of the major players operating in the haematology market are:

Siemens (Germany)

Abbott (U.S.)

Erba Mannheim (Germany)

Abaxis (U.S.)

Heska Corporation (U.S.)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Danaher (U.S.)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Boule Diagnostics (Sweden)

HORIBA (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

BioSystems (U.S.)

Diatron (Hungary)

Drew Scientific (U.S.)

EKF Diagnostics (U.K.)

Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd. (China)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S.)

Recent Development

In June 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., expanded its extensive line of automated connective tissue disease tests by releasing the new EliA RNA Pol III and EliA Rib-P blood tests to assist in the diagnosis of Systemic Sclerosis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

expanded its extensive line of automated connective tissue disease tests by releasing the new EliA RNA Pol III and EliA Rib-P blood tests to assist in the diagnosis of Systemic Sclerosis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) In May 2020, The DxH 690T haematology analyzer was introduced by Beckman Coulter, a division of Danaher Corporation, in the United States. It enables mid-volume laboratories to optimize uptime and streamline workflow.

Major Drivers: Haematology Market

Rise in chronic diseases

The rise in blood disorders and other diseases, the quick development of haematology technology, and the appearance of high throughput haematology analyzers are all factors in the expansion of the haematology market. One of the key factors influencing the market is the rising incidence of chronic blood illnesses, which is anticipated to increase demand for haematology analyzers.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of the haematology market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps improve its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aim to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding, which will further influence the market dynamics.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Haematology Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segments Covered:-

The haematology market segmentation on the basis of product, reagent, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Application

Drug Testing

Auto Immune Disease

Cancer

Diabetes Mellitus

Infectious Disease

By Product

Haematology Analyzers

Flow Cytometers

Coagulation Analyzers

Slide Stainers

Centrifuges

Hemoglobinometers

By Reagent

Coagulation Reagents

Flow Cytometery Reagents

Immuno-Haematology Reagents

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Testing Institutes

Patient Self-testing

Haematology Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the haematology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the haematology market due to the growing geriatric population and innovative medical technology adoption. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and the growing demand of advanced medical technology.

