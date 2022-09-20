The Fundación Instituto Valenciano de Oncología Leverages HTG Technology for Breast Cancer Laboratory-Developed Test

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced that the Fundación Instituto Valenciano de Oncología, located in Valencia, Spain (IVO), with its partners, the Fundación Pública Andaluza Progreso y Salud (FPS) and the Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red (CIBER), have developed a laboratory-developed test (LDT) (the MPD Test) for the assessment of breast cancer recurrence based on their use of the HTG EdgeSeq™ technology.



This innovative test for patients with HR+/HER2- early-stage breast cancer was developed by IVO and its partners to identify patients with an increased risk of developing distant metastasis or relapse who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. IVO is among the top 50 cancer hospitals in the world; FPS is a public entity mainly dedicated to research and information technology; and CIBER is a public research consortium devoted to advancing research in biomedicine and health sciences.

This highly qualified and experienced team of researchers has partnered to develop and validate the MPD Test using the HTG EdgeSeq technology, which typically requires only one single 5 μm-thin FFPE tissue biopsy section, coupled with the sensitivity and dynamic range of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based detection, to generate results in as little as 3 days.

“We are thrilled that three of Spain’s most renowned cancer research organizations have chosen to leverage HTG’s innovative technology to improve precision medicine for breast cancer patients,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of HTG. “The MPD Test is a great example of how the HTG EdgeSeq technology can be used not only for molecular profiling and analysis, but also as a predictive tool for advancing precision medicine.”

“Among the challenges of traditional genomic testing in early-stage HR+/HER2- breast cancer is the wide variation in risk assessment,” said Dr. José Antonio López-Guerrero, Head of Molecular Biology Laboratory at IVO. “Discordant results between two different genomic assays can have a significant clinical impact on patients, determining, for example, whether or not a patient chooses to undergo chemotherapy. Leveraging HTG’s EdgeSeq technology, we believe that the MPD Test represents a cost-effective option to shorten the time to result, reduce the risk of potential bias and improve the overall risk profile using only a small sample from a tissue biopsy.”

The MPD Test is available as an LDT provided by IVO and its partners.

