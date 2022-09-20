Discovery Life Sciences partners with Olink to support proteomics research and accelerate precision medicine programs

UPPSALA, Sweden,, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery) to establish the largest commercial platform of the Olink® technology in the Americas outside of Olink, and provide the market with a global "one-stop shop" to support the discovery and validation of proteomics at scale and with high specificity across all major biological pathways and sample matrices.

“Protein biomarker discovery can help bridge the gap between genomes and phenotypes, enabling improved understanding of real-time human biology and a stronger grasp of the transition from health to disease. With its high specificity, precision, and sensitivity, at scale, Olink’s PEA technology addresses limitations that historically impeded advanced proteomics,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “We are excited to support Discovery Life Sciences on their mission to embrace the promise of proteomics through our innovative and unique technology and help leverage its potential for their customers worldwide.”

Olink’s agreement with Discovery, which includes Olink® Explore and the Signature Q100 instrument, represents the latest addition to the rapidly growing community of service providers. This group is collectively embracing Olink’s proteomics platform, from high-plex to low-plex and across major geographies around the world, further growing the proteomics market and increasing Olink’s reach with new customers.

“Olink’s PEA technology is a unique antibody-based proteomic technology with features that solve the dynamic range issue that has hindered proteomics: allowing the detection and quantitation of low and high abundant proteins,” said Michael Pisano, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Proteomics at Discovery. “Discovery is excited to add this significant installation of the Olink® technology to our extensive menu of proteomic services and optimized workflows that accelerate precision medicine programs through every stage of development, at any scale.”

Discovery will offer Olink® PEA technology to complement their genomic, cell biology, and tissue biomarker services, providing multi-omic analyses that inform and accelerate decision-making throughout drug and diagnostic development.

About

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world’s largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions. Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we offer one of the largest recallable donor pools, Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade (GMP) fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs at any scale from start to finish. Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

