Live Cell Imaging Market to Reach $3.54 Billion by 2027. Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts by Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, live cell imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% during 2022-2027. The major use of fluorescence microscopy techniques by researchers from pharma & biotech companies, academic institutions, and research centers further drives the demand for live-cell imaging. AI and machine learning in live-cell imaging will contribute to the market’s growth in the upcoming years.



Live Cell Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $3.54 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.18 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.44% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Technique Type, Application Type, End-User Type GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Market Insights

The global live-cell imaging market is expected to witness incremental and absolute growth of $1.3 billion and 62.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

In 2021, the equipment segment accounted for the highest share (52.10%) of the global live-cell imaging market.

In 2021, fluorescence microscopy accounted for the highest share (53.68%) of the global live-cell imaging market based on technique. It is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period.

In 2021, cell biology accounted for the highest share (38.72%) of the global live-cell imaging market based on application.

Most leading market players focus on product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, and R&D investments to enhance their share and presence in the market.

Vendors also focus on market expansion in existing and new markets to cater to the needs of the large customer base, widen their product portfolios, and boost their production capabilities to attract end-users.

In 2021, pharma & biotech companies accounted for the highest share (47.25%) of the global live-cell imaging market based on end-user.

In 2021, North America accounted for the highest share (36.35%) of the global live-cell imaging market.

Global players with well-established infrastructure and R&D support expand their footprints in the market. Thus, small, and emerging vendors may find it increasingly difficult to compete with them in terms of innovation, brand image, technology, and pricing.

Emerging players in the market must provide AI-enabled microscopes with better accuracy and capacity at competitive prices to sustain themselves in the market.

Deep Learning & Artificial Intelligence Enhance Live-cell Imaging Techniques

In live-cell imaging, the challenge of AI-based approaches is not just to detect cells but also to retrieve information from each cell without any human input. AI can significantly streamline the data analysis process by overcoming these challenges. Imaging in low light conditions and imaging without fluorescent labels are two examples of life science microscopy applications where AI-based image analysis holds great promise.

AI or machine learning enables the identification of Alzheimer's patients by interpreting a combination of retinal images.

Scientists developed a deep learning model that can determine biomarker imaging on screening mammograms to predict the risk of breast cancer in patients.

AI provides feedback to physicians interacting with patients by indicating overlooked cues or concerns to improve diagnoses and management.

Targeted nanorobots are a novel drug delivery system.

Neural network algorithms can accurately grade gliomas and cervical and breast cancers and identify various stages of cancers.

Artificial neural networks, such as AlexNet and GoogLeNet, can accurately distinguish between normal and tuberculosis chest X-ray images after pretraining.



Recent Developments in Global Live-cell imaging Market

In 2021, CytoSMART Technologies launched the CytoSMART Lux3 BR, a new type of brightfield microscope. It is a live-cell imaging microscope with a high-quality complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) camera to assist label-free cell imaging procedures.

In 2021, the Zeiss Group announced the launch of its Zeiss Visioner 1, a Zeiss live-cell imaging system and innovative digital microscope that facilitates real-time, all-in-one focus through a micro-mirror array system.

In 2020, CytoSMART Technologies launched the CytoSMART Multi Lux, a remote live-cell imaging system.

In 2020, Etaluma partnered with innoME GmbH to introduce entry-level incubator cell imaging to the Americas.

Key Vendors

Danaher

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

ZEISS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

Axion BioSystems

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Blue-Ray Biotech

Bruker

Eppendorf

Etaluma

Grace Bio-Labs

ibidi GmbH

Intelligent Imaging Innovations

KEYENCE

Logos Biosystems

NanoEntek

Nanolive SA

Nikon

Evident

ONI

Oxford Instruments

Phase Focus

Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB

Proteintech Group

Sartorius AG

Sony Biotechnology

Tomocube

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Equipment

Consumables

Software



Technique

Fluorescence microscopy

Confocal microscopy

Transmitted light microscopy

Others

Application

Cell Biology

Drug Discovery

Developmental Biology

Stem Cells

End-Users

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Academic & research centers

Others



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC Japan China India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707