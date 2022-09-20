The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited 2022 Annual Public Meeting Registration

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited 2022 Annual Public Meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.



The public is invited to attend the meeting that will highlight the past year’s activities and current and future initiatives of the Corporation. Among the highlights, special attention will focus on governance and operations as well as development projects affecting the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge, Thousand Islands International Bridge and Seaway International Bridge.

At the end of the presentation by Natalie Kinloch, FBCL Chief Executive Officer, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Registration open until noon October 19, 2022.

Prior registration required by email:

communications@federalbridge.ca