GAT Sport Releases a New Power-Surging Extreme Pre-Workout Experience—NITRAFLEX BLACK

MONROE, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAT Nitraflex Black contains a Vastly Superior Nitric Oxide Pumptastic Blend including L-Citrulline and a Tri-Nitrate Tonic containing Beta-Alanine Nitrate, and Betaine Nitrate / L-Arginine Nitrate as patented NO3-T®. It's complemented by a Cell-Volumizing and Endurance Powerhouse blend with Beta-Alanine, Betaine Anhydrous and L-Taurine to further help push performance limits. The formula also delivers a Wickedly Intense, Mind-Altering Focus and Stimulatory Matrix with L-Tyrosine, DMAE, Choline DL-Bitartrate, Alpinia Galanga (Rhizome) Extract 5:1, and more.

GAT Sport President & CEO Charles Moser made the announcement, "GAT Nitraflex Black is our most powerfully explosive pre-workout yet. This high-impact formula amps up energy and focus with clinically validated levels of performance-enhancing ingredients. Plus, it contains an exclusive nootropic blend that keeps our customers laser-focused while they hit shirt-splitting pumps with long-lasting endurance and jarring strength. It's designed to help athletes, bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts push performance to the limit!"

New GAT Nitraflex Black is available in four delicious flavors: Pineapple Orange Mango, Green Apple, Strawberry Kiwi, and Watermelon Dragonfruit.

Plus, GAT Sport Nitraflex Black is easily stackable with other GAT products, a feature that GAT customers request and expect. Stack it with PUMPTROPIC™ pre-workout, FLEXX EAAs™ intra-workout, and GAT Essentials Vitamins & Minerals.

About GAT Sport

Charles Moser, President & CEO, has over 20 years' experience in training and supplementation formulation, design, and marketing. Under his leadership, GAT Sport creates edgy, forward-looking products that propel athletes worldwide and in the industry. Designing with clinically researched ingredients and university studies, he produces and markets clinically tested, efficaciously-dosed formulas that become legendary. Charles is diversifying this highly respected global brand with high-energy workout products and those for repair and recovery after training, plus general health & fitness. He drives TeamGAT to compete harder every day and on every level. Follow Charles on Instagram @GAT_CEO_Charles_Moser.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

